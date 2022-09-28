Bullfrogs return from Tuolumne with their sixth MLL victory
Bret Harte beat Summerville 3-1 on Tuesday in Tuolumne. Senior Aariah Fox had nine kills in the win. 

TUOLUMNE – Chase Silva wasn’t concerned. After the Bret Harte High School volleyball team dropped the opening set of the night to the Summerville Bears, Silva didn’t see any reason to panic.

After falling behind by one set, Silva and the Bullfrogs regrouped and quickly found their groove. Bret Harte stormed back to win the next three sets to capture a 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13) Tuesday night in Tuolumne.

Bret Haret's Sophie Bouma had five kills, two blocks and two aces against Summerville. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill goes up for the kill against Summerville. 
Bret Harte's Chase Silva had a team-high 10 kills against Summerville. 
