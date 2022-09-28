Bullfrogs return from Tuolumne with their sixth MLL victory

TUOLUMNE – Chase Silva wasn’t concerned. After the Bret Harte High School volleyball team dropped the opening set of the night to the Summerville Bears, Silva didn’t see any reason to panic.
After falling behind by one set, Silva and the Bullfrogs regrouped and quickly found their groove. Bret Harte stormed back to win the next three sets to capture a 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13) Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
“I wasn’t worried,” Silva said about losing the first set to the Bears. “We weren’t talking in the first set, and we didn’t really have the energy that we needed. Once the second set started and we got that first kill, everything felt normal again and we just played the game.”
The Bullfrogs made their second trip to Tuolumne County in five days. Their previous trip came on Sept. 22, and they lost to the Sonora Wildcats in four sets. After a tough loss to the Wildcats, Silva was eager to return to the floor and to get back into the win column.
“The weekend definitely feels long after a tough loss,” Silva said. “But it just gives us more motivation to come back after a tough loss and pick ourselves up.”
The Summerville gym seems to always have its obstacles for any visiting team to overcome. That, along with a long bus ride from Angels Camp to Tuolumne, added a few extra challenges for the Bullfrogs to take on.
“It’s always tough to get off the bus after a long ride over here,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It’s a smaller gym with a lower ceiling with interesting acoustics and sometimes it is hard to settle in and play in this gym. Summerville will always be scrappy and will always work and try to put on a show for their fans.”
After Summerville took the opening set 25-22, Bret Harte took the second set 25-14. The set remained close at 13-10, but the Bullfrogs got the separation they needed with back-to-back kills from senior Aariah Fox and a kill from junior Sophie Bouma. Late in the set, Bret Harte put things away with three kills from Silva, two serving aces from sophomore Brennan Brouillette and a combo block from junior Makenna Tutthill and Silva.
The Bears began the third set by jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead. But after Bret Harte got points from kills from Fox, Silva, Tutthill and a Summerville error, the Bullfrogs took a 4-3 lead and never trailed the rest of the set. Two serving aces from senior Ashlin Arias, along with multiple kills from Fox, Bouma, Tutthill and Silva helped guide Bret Harte to a 25-15 win.
There were three different times in the fourth set when the Bullfrogs served up back-to-back aces, which were made by Fox, Silva and Bouma. Summerville cut Bret Harte’s lead to 12-8, but the Angels Camp squad went on a 7-0 run with three kills from Fox, two aces from Silva and kills from Bouma and senior Rubi Rodriguez. Bret Harte had no problem taking the final set 25-13 for its sixth Mother Lode League victory of the season.
Brouillette finished with one kill, 29 assists, two aces and two digs; Fox had nine kills, one block, two aces and four digs; Silva had 10 kills, two blocks, three aces and six digs; Bouma had five kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs; Rodriguez had one kill and one dig; junior Jamee Zahniser had three digs and one kill; Tutthill had three kills and two blocks; junior Abbi Molina had two aces and one assist; and Arias had 12 digs and one ace.
“I think it felt like a good game for us,” Silva said. “After the first set we started to talk more, and we had better energy. Now we can look forward to big games with Calaveras and Sonora.”
