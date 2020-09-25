Despite lengthy injured list, 49ers could win next few games

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets 31-13 to pick up their first win of the year, but at what cost? Following the 18-point victory at New York’s MetLife Stadium, the 49ers learned that many of their top players suffered injuries that will have a major impact on the remainder of the season.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas all had an early exit against the Jets. Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain and is currently listed as week-to-week; Mostert has a knee injury and is week-to-week; and Bosa and Thomas are both done for the season with ACL tears.
These injuries are now included with other key 49er players who won’t see the field for a few more weeks, which includes tight end George Kittle (week-to-week), receiver Deebo Samuel (injured reserve until week 4), defensive end Dee Ford and cornerback Richard Sherman (IR until week 5). Tevin Coleman (RB), DJ Jones (DL), Dre Greenlaw (LB), Weston Richburg (OL), Ronald Blair (DL), Richie James Jr. (WR), Julian Tayler (DL) and Jason Verett (CB) are also on the injured list.
One major complaint coming from 49er players and coaches was the condition of the newly installed turf at MetLife Stadium. A number of players said the turf was “sticky” and not “worn in” and that the turf was a possible reason for many of the lower body injuries.
The 49ers (1-1) won’t get to put the new turf behind them, as they take on the New York Giants Sunday in the same stadium on the same field. Because of the complaints, the NFL’s field operations department will take a closer look at the situation.
Regardless of where the game is played, San Francisco will be without many of its top players. And even though the win over the Jets yielded many unwanted results, there were still some positive takeaways. Tight end Jordan Reed had two touchdown receptions, both coming in the first half from Garoppolo. Running back Jerick McKinnon rushed for 77 yards and one score and looks like he can be a major weapon moving forward. And the defense had a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, which included a key stop deep in its own territory.
If there is any silver lining, only two of the injuries are season-ending. Barring any major setbacks, the 49ers should have all of their key players back on the field in four to six weeks. In the meantime, if they can continue to just keep their heads above water, the season can still be salvaged.
And it helps that the next three games are against teams they should beat. On Sunday, the 49ers take on the Giants, who have yet to win in 2020. The following week, it’s the same story against the Philadelphia Eagles and then the same the next week against the currently winless Miami Dolphins. There’s a chance, believe it or not, the 49ers could run their record to 4-1 before the schedule gets difficult. And by that time, hopefully, many injured players will be back at full-strength.
As far as filling in the gaps until then, the 49ers will have Nick Mullens as a possible starter at quarterback, if Garoppolo isn’t fully ready to go. On Monday, San Francisco signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Anash to supply some depth to the thinned-out line. And don’t be surprised if San Francisco makes more deals, or becomes aggressive at the trade deadline in order to strengthen its roster.
Even with all that has gone wrong in two games, the 49ers should beat the Giants on Sunday. That predicted score is San Francisco 20, New York 16.