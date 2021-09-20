Nearly 1,400 runners flock to Angels Camp for Frogtown Invitational

Over 1,350 runners from 60 schools made their way to Calaveras County for the Frogtown Cross Country Invitational Sept. 18 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
This was the largest cross country race that has been held in Calaveras County since the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Subsection Meet in November, 2019. Organizing such a large event was no simple task, and there were many moving pieces to ensure a memorable afternoon.
“The meet went very smoothly,” Bret Harte head cross country coach Vicky Johnson said. “Good weather helped, as it was not too hot. Yes, it takes a lot of organization and getting volunteers in all aspects, from parking—which was coordinated by the boy scouts—to registration, snack bar, EMS services, course setting and course monitoring. The finish line and time was done by Cal Timing and they did an excellent job. We had official starters and referees, which kept the races running smoothly and, of course, the assistance of Frogtown maintenance staff with the coordination of the grounds made sure it was a very successful event.”
With the event being held on Bret Harte’s home course, the Bullfrog runners went from competing to helping. Many Bret Harte runners could be found helping out in a number of different ways.
“They had to come early to help set up, then race, and then work the course, awards, snack bar or finish line after their races, and then at the very end they had to help clean up,” Johnson said. “I am impressed with their positive attitudes and willingness to work with their teammates and help host this meet, as it is a fundraiser for the whole team. A big shout out to all our parents, and supporters who came out to volunteer and help at this meet, too. It does take a community to host a meet this big.”
The event was broken into two divisions, which included a large and small school division. Calaveras and Bret Harte competed in the small school division.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the event was the performance from Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser. In the varsity boys’ 3-mile race, Hesser outran 149 other competitors and was the first to cross the finish line and he did in 16:05.52. Placing second was Oakdale’s Dax Daley, who finished in 16:07.14. Hesser’s time is the fastest by any Calaveras runner to ever compete at the Frogtown Invitational and is only behind former Calaveras star Jacob Christopher’s subsection time of 15:58.
“Garrett continued his impressive start to the season with an impressive win,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “Garrett is beginning to realize that he has worked his way into a position where he is competitive with most anyone and gaining that confidence will be crucial to his success this season going forward.”
Other Calaveras finishers were: Logan Gomes (No. 22, 18:28.70); Ethan Lynn (No. 50, 19:52.54); Tyler Davidson (No. 104, 22:17.80); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 107, 22:46.10); and Ethan Haro (No. 146, 30:20.24). Gomes, Lynn, Davidson, Garcia-Miller and Haro are all junior runners.
As a team, Calaveras placed seventh overall with a score of 210. Leading the way was Oakdale (48), followed by El Dorado (66), Placer (73), Ripon (145), St. Mary’s (182) and Central Catholic (199).
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs finished 12th overall with 284 points. The Bret Harte times were: Jordan Smith (No. 31, 18:56.35); Broderick Burita (No. 40, 19:24.08); Avery Strauch (No. 93, 21:43.07); Matthew Barajas (No. 106, 22:29.56); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 111, 23:13.56); and Logan Jodie (No. 114, 23:58.20). Smith, Strauch, Barajas, Whitsitt and Jodie are all seniors, while Burita is a sophomore.
In the varsity girls’ race, Oakdale’s Haleigh Humble placed first in 19:14.95. The first Mother Lode League runner to cross the finish line was Bret Harte’s Kadyn Rolleri, as the junior placed 12th overall with her time of 21:36.26.
Finishing behind Rolleri was sophomore Addy Heermance and senior Annika Jodie with the same time of 22:53.44, which was good for 28th overall. And senior Megan Johnson placed 55th in 25:44.43.
As a team, Calaveras placed fourth overall in the varsity girls’ race with a score of 110, which was three better than league foe Amador. Oakdale took first (28), followed by Ripon (69) and St. Mary’s (86).
While Calaveras didn’t have any runners finish in the top 20, there were seven runners competing, which helped with their overall score. Calaveras’ times were: Emma Alliende (No. 27, 22:53.37); Grace Damin (No. 36, 23:42.01); Sage Miller (No. 39, 23:58.34); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 50, 25:17.66); Peyton Curran (No. 59, 25:57.62); Emma Fabegues (No. 61, 26:41.01); and Hannah Freitag (No. 79, 30:35.22).
“We are still waiting to put our full girls’ team together, as we were once again missing two of our top five at this meet,” Avrit said. “Once we do get all on board, we will be a good team and Lexy (Beadles) should be a strong No. 1.”
In the frosh/soph boys’ 2.1-mile race, the Calaveras and Bret Harte finishers were: Conrad Felix (BH, 14:05.81); Renner Young (BH, 14:35.25); Chase Mendosa (Cal, 15:29.69); Nathan Cameron (Cal, 16:50.15); and Elliot Burita (23:56.07).
In the frosh/soph girls’ 2.1-mile race, the Calaveras and Bret Harte finishers were: Savanna Inks (BH, 15:42.38); Lilly O’Geen (BH, 16:07.30); Taylee McDaniel (BH, 16:07.88); Sophia Keirns (16:16.77); Skylar Inks (BH, 16:24.97); Jillian Damin (Cal, 17:33.72); Callie Hormel (BH, 18:38.76); and Daisy Garcia (Cal, 18:54.84). As a team, Bret Harte placed first overall (29), followed by Amador (55), Ripon (75), Los Banos (101), Hughson (125), Ripon Christian (139), Johansen (171) and Lathrop (174).
“The frosh/soph girls really did a super job winning the small school division and running tough as a team,” Johnson said. “From our first runner, Savannah Inks, to our fifth runner, there was only a 42 second spread. They ran a great race for their first time on the Frogtown course.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte, along with Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut, will begin Mother Lode League competition Wednesday at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.
“The runners are ready to race Wednesday,” Johnson said. “We will have a quality workout on Monday, an easy workout and pre-race pep talk on Tuesday and will be ready to race on Wednesday. One more race would have been nice for a few who are still working through some small injuries and illness, but after running Frogtown, most courses seem a little easier.”