Bullfrog swimmers dive back into competition

After a year away from competition due to COVID-19, the Bret Harte High School swim team was able to return to the water and take on a squad from another school.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Bullfrogs took on the Sonora Wildcats at the Bret Harte Aquatic Center in Angels Camp. The girls’ team beat Sonora 76-45. As for the boys, the Bullfrogs only have three male swimmers, which gave Sonora the easy 142-14 victory.
At the conclusion of the meet, Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo was more than thrilled to finally see her swimmers back in competition.
“It’s really nice to have a sense of normalcy and getting back to swimming and meets,” Rugo said. “It was fun to see the kids race again and get excited and cheer their teammates on. It was just really nice.”
While there aren’t many male swimmers on Bret Harte’s roster, the same can’t be said for the girls’ team. But even though there are more female swimmers, the majority of them are new to the sport, or don’t have many years of swimming to their names.
“We have a lot of new freshman girls and I’m looking forward to what they do this year and the coming years as they get older and swim some more,” Rugo said. “It was really nice to see them race today for the first time.”
Bret Harte went unchallenged in the 200-meter relay, the 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, as the Wildcats didn’t have swimmers for those competitions. Nevertheless, Bret Harte had its swimmers in the water for points and practice.
In the 200-meter relay, Zoe Day Kamara, Tanner MacDonald, Chase Silva and Madison Borbe finished in 2:23.36, while teammates Haley Haden, Makenna Tutthill, Kaylee Kautz and Kenna Williams finished in 2:31.93.
In the 200 freestyle, Day Kamara placed first (2:49.96), followed by Borbe (2:52.73) and Williams (2:54.06). And in the 200 IM, Silva was the lone swimmer and she finished in 2:59.93.
In the 50 freestyle, Sonora placed first and second, while Kautz came in third with her time of 33.55, followed by Tutthill (35.57) and Jasmine Zausch (36.43). The quartet of Silva, Day Kamara, Borbe and Hayden placed first in the 200 relay (2:08.33), while Kautz, Tutthill, MacDonald and Zausch finished third (2:19.85).
The Bullfrogs got a second-, third- and fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, with Williams finishing second (1:26.48), Day Kamara taking third (1:29.09) and Hayden finishing fifth (1:30.87).
In the 100 breaststroke, Tanner placed first (1:30.52), followed by a third-place finish from Silva (1:33.66) and a fourth-place finish from Tutthill (1:34.46). And in the 400 relay, Borbe, Kautz, Williams and Zausch finished second in 5:10.24.
As for the Bret Harte boys’ team, two of the three swimmers have sights set on breaking school records, while the other is just learning the sport. Jacob Williams and Noah Cardiel are no strangers to the water, while freshman Ezra Miller has never swam competitively before joining the team this season.
“They are just working on their own individual improvements,” Rugo said. “Jacob (Williams) and Noah (Cardiel) are working toward maybe breaking some of our school records. And Ezra (Miller) is just a freshman, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the future as he learns more about swimming. He’s never been on a swim team before and he wasn’t even ready to put his face in the water on day-one and today, he swam great.”
Cardiel competed in the 200 IM and finished with a time of 2:41.47. Williams placed third in the 50 freestyle (25.56) and Miller placed fifth (37.81). In the 100 backstroke, Cardiel finished second (1:10.12), and Ezra finished fifth in 1:46.48. And in the 100 breaststroke, Williams came in third with his time of 1:20.98.
Bret Harte will host Calaveras April 28 in Angels Camp.