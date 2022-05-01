Track and field athletes flock to Calaveras for Gold Rush Elite Invitational

Track and field athletes from Bret Harte and Calaveras had one final meet to prepare for the upcoming Mother Lode League championships. Calaveras and Bret Harte, along with fellow MLL foes Amador, Argonaut, Summerville and Sonora, were joined by Marin Catholic, Patterson and former league member Linden at the Gold Rush Elite Invitational on April 29 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Patterson took first in the boys’ division with a score of 131; Argonaut placed second (125); Bret Harte placed third (115); Sonora came in fifth (71); Calaveras placed fifth (59); Amador placed sixth (48); and Linden finished seventh (38). Bret Harte ended the day with four first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and 10 new personal records. Calaveras had one first-place finish, three third-place finishes and set 10 new personal records.
In the girls’ division, Patterson placed first (144) followed by Bret Harte (136); Amador (117); Sonora (101); Argonaut (53); Calaveras (35); Linden (20); and Summerville (7). Bret Harte had six first-place finishes, four second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and two new personal records. Calaveras had one third-place finish and set five new personal records.
Boys
Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia set a new personal record in the 100-meter race with his first-place time of 11.02; Bret Harte junior Nathan Reeves placed seventh (11.65); Calaveras junior Tyler Davidson placed 13th (12.22); and Calaveras senior Garrette Randolph placed 14th (12.22).
In the 400-meter race, Patterson’s Jacob Zaniga placed first (52.12); Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle set a personal record with his fourth-place time of 53.81; and Bret Harte senior Kyle Whitsitt placed 12th (1:01.06). Whittle placed first in the 800-meter race (2:04.02); Bret Harte senior Jordan Smith placed fourth (2:15.82); Calaveras senior Colton Munniks placed fifth (2:16.30); Bret Harte junior Alex Mejia placed sixth (2:16.75); and Bret Harte senior Matthew Barajas placed seventh (2:27.90).
Patterson’s Benjamin Diaz placed first in the 1,600-meter race (4:55.82); Bret Harte freshman Riley Robertson placed fourth (4:58.30); Calaveras junior Cody Rouse-Thorneh placed fifth (4:59.09); Calaveras junior Zackory Zablosky placed ninth (5:29.06); and Calaveras junior Alexander Garcia-Miller placed 10th (5:39.54). Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser placed first in the 3,200-meter race (10:11.39) and Bret Harte’s Smith set a personal record with his third-place time of 10:48.72. In the 110-meter hurdles, Bret Harte’s Toch Rainier placed second (20.86) and Calaveras freshman Jackson Rice placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.02).
Argonaut placed first in the 4x100-meter relay (44.61) and Bret Harte’s Bradley Hall, Reeves, Cooper Oliver and Gouveia placed third (44.95). In the 4x400-meter race, Patterson placed first (3:36.92) and Calaveras’ team of Ethan Lynn, Davidson, Munniks and Rouse-Thorneh placed third (3:57.19).
Sonora’s Roger Alderman took first in the shot put (47 feet 9.5 inches); Calaveras’ Randolph set a personal record with his fifth place throw of 33 feet, 9.25 inches); Calaveras’ Israel Moreno placed sixth (33 feet, 2.75); Bret Harte’s Lucas Sawyer placed seventh (32 feet, 10 inches); Calaveras’ Antonio Roldan placed eighth (32 feet, 9.25 inches); Bret Harte’s Josh Bragg placed 10th (31 feet, 4.75 inches); Rainier placed 15th (30 feet, 10 inches); and Calaveras’ Elijah Converse placed 17th (30 feet, 6 inches).
Alderman also placed first in the discus (134 feet, 8 inches); Moreno placed third (114 feet, 10 inches); Calaveras’ Converse placed sixth (105 feet, 9 inches); Calaveras’ Randolph placed seventh (105 feet, 1 inch); Bret Harte senior Avery Strauch placed eighth (103 feet, 11 inches); Bret Harte’s Sawyer placed 13th (81 feet, 6 inches); Bret Harte’s Bragg placed 14th (77 feet, 7 inches); and Bret Harte’s Rainier placed 16th (71 feet, 7 inches).
Bret Harte’s Hall placed first in the high jump (6 feet) and Bret Harte senior Logan Jodie placed second (5 feet, 10 inches). Jodie placed first in the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches); Bret Harte’s Oliver placed second (13 feet); Bret Harte sophomore Ian Bauer placed third (12 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Rice placed fifth (10 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Munniks placed ninth (9 feet); Calaveras junior James Miller placed 10th (8 feet, 6 inches); and Calaveras’ Davidson placed 11th (8 feet, 6 inches).
In the long jump, Argonaut’s Mateo Flores placed first (21 feet, 9 inches); Calaveras' Ethan Lynn placed third (19 feet, 11.50 inches); and Calaveras’ Miller placed eighth (15 feet, 8 inches).
Girls
In the 100-meter race, Sonora’s McKenna Alderman placed first (12.53); Bret Harte junior Morgan Greene placed fourth (13.05); Calaveras’ Katelyn Black placed ninth (13.75); Calaveras senior Lexy Beadles placed 10th (13.82); Calaveras senior Leyana Miller placed 11th (13.82); and Calaveras’ Angelina Bilderback placed 14th (15.00).
Patterson’s Diyana Hackley placed first in the 200-meter race (25.67); Calaveras’ Black placed seventh (29.06); Calaveras’ Miller placed eighth (29.11); Bret Harte junior Makaylah Nickell placed 11th (29.56); and Calaveras’ Bilderback placed 16th (32.27).
In the 400-meter race, Patterson’s Hackley took first (59.67); Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie placed second (1:04.78); Bret Harte senior Burgen Melton placed third (1:07.90); Bret Harte sophomore Taylee McDaniel placed fourth (1:10.62); Bret Harte’s Nickell placed fifth (1:11.31); and Calaveras’ Emma Fabregues placed seventh (1:17.33).
Sonora’s Brianna Personius placed first in the 800-meter race (2:31.80) and Bret Harte’s McDaniel placed 10th (3:19.03). Personius placed first in the 1,600-meter race (5:45.81) and Calaveras junior Sandra Brown placed seventh (7:02.73). And in the 3,200-meter race, Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance placed first (12:49.50).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Bret Harte sophomore Aurora Lewis placed first (17.71); Bret Harte senior Megan Johnson placed third (17.89); Calaveras senior Sage Miller placed fifth (18.68); and Calaveras’ Fabregues placed eighth (23.31). Bret Harte’s Jodie took first in the 300-meter hurdles (51 feet, 16 inches); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed second (52.22); and Calaveras’ Sage Miller placed third (52.87).
Patterson finished first in the 4x100-meter relay (50.52) with Bret Harte’s team of Melton, junior Aariah Fox, Johnson and Greene taking second (51.50) and Calaveras’ Sage Miller, Beadles, Leyana Miller and Black finishing fourth (54.12).
Sonora’s Erica Walker placed first in the shot put (34 feet, 11 inches); Calaveras senior Paytin Curran placed fourth (26 feet, 11.25 inches) and Bret Harte junior CJ DesBouillons placed eighth (21 feet, 7 inches). In the discus, Sonora’s Walker placed first (117 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras’ Curran placed eighth (71 feet, 1 inch); and Bret Harte’s DesBouillons placed 10th (64 feet, 4 inches).
Patterson’s Larissa Hackley placed first in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed second (4 feet, 8 inches); and Calaveras Maddie Simpson placed eighth (4 feet, 4 inches). Bret Harte senior Noelle Jeffries set a personal record with her first-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches; Calaveras’ Beadles placed fourth (9 feet); Bret Harte senior Bethany Close placed fifth (8 feet, 6 inches); and Bret Harte’s Jodie placed seventh (8 feet).
Bret Harte’s Fox took first in the long jump (17 feet, 6.5 inches) and she also placed first in the triple jump (35 feet, 5.5 inches).
Calaveras and Bret Harte will both compete at the Mother Lode League championship meet on Thursday. The trials will be held on Tuesday. Both events will take place at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Events begin at 4 p.m.