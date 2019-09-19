Runners battle new course at MLL meet

Wednesday’s Mother Lode League cross country cluster had some unique features. Seemingly hours before the race, Calaveras County got its first significant dose of rain since the spring. And the race was held at Calaveras High School, not Valley Springs Memorial Park, where Calaveras typically hosts its home meets.
Where the rain and the new venue may have been curve balls, the overall outcome was no shock. Calaveras took dominated the boys’ and girls’ varsity race with victories over Bret Harte. In the varsity boys’ race Calaveras defeated Bret Harte 15-46 and the Calaveras girls’ beat Bret Harte 19-37. In other boys’ finals, Amador scored 15, while Summerville got an incomplete and Sonora also scored 15 and Argonaut had an incomplete. And in the girls’ race, Amador had 15 and Summerville posted an incomplete, while Sonora and Argonaut each had incompletes.
As for the reason the meet was held at Calaveras High School instead of Valley Springs Memorial Park was due to lack of upkeep to the course and venue. However, when trying to find a new place to run, Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit needed to find a place that was not only safe for runners, but also had amenities like bathrooms and decent parking for spectators. Calaveras High School seemed to be the most logical answer.
“I just went with what I knew about here and it’s just a matter of opening some gates, opening the top area and connecting some things,” Avrit said. “You’ve got some tricky areas, but it didn’t take too long to figure out the course.”
For the other Mother Lode League squads, running at Calaveras High School was a first-time event. So, for Bret Harte, the combination of a new course and recent rainfall made for an interesting afternoon.
“Running on a new course is always a learning experience, but we knew it was going to be a campus course a couple of weeks ago, so we did some campus training this week to prepare,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “I think the rain during warm up was a surprise for all kids, especially after the hot training days we have had since the start of school. But then again Cross Country running is all about diversity; weather, competition, terrain, there are all types of variables that make the running interesting.”
In the boys 5k race, Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher placed first with a time of 16:29.54, finishing in front of Sonora’s Clayton Franco (16:37.83) and Adin Dibble (17:22.16). Calaveras had a string of four runners finish in a row, starting with fourth place finisher Jeremy Milligan (17:29.42) and followed by Jamie Espirtu (17:29.76), Nicolas Moore (17:30.13) and Bennie Hesser (17:30.69).
“The boy’s ran a really nice team race,” Avrit said. “Yeah, Jacob (Christopher) had his thing going on at the front with the Sonora kid, but we’ve got a strong pack. The fact that we can have four guys run like that together and really be a pack is something you don’t get all the time.”
Other Calaveras finishers were: Nicholas Saliski (18:08.14); Rafael Roldan (18:43.20); and Cristobal Flores (20:40.55).
For Bret Harte, senior Brendan Dishion was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line and he did so in 17:46.54. Other Bret Harte finishers were: Hunter Sturm (18:27.58); Jonah Cardoza (18:30.84); Bruchs Davey (19:02.60); Soren Jensvold (22:12.24); Tyler Crawford (22:12.57); and Blake Berry (22:12.89).
“Overall, it was a successful meet,” Johnson said. “It was the first league meet for many of our younger runners, so a new experience just running against four teams. I was very happy to have full teams for all divisions and proud to have almost all the Bret Harte team members out competing.”
In the girls’ varsity race, Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez placed first (19:48.77), followed by Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin (20:15.99) and Argonaut’s Anna Rose (21:03.64). Aside from Borchin, all Calaveras runners were underclassmen. Other finishers were: Bridgette Boriolo (22:22.64); Emma Alliende (23:14.28); Sage Miller (23:57.18); Grace Damin (25:06.37); and Peyton Curran (28:07.08).
Although his runners are young, Avrit feels he has a very eclectic group of athletes to work with.
“It’s an odd group in that we have triple jumpers, hurdlers and basketball players,” Avrit said. “But they are all good athletes and they come out here and they work hard and race hard and are great kids. It’s a nice team to work with and they are going to get better and better.”
Bret Harte’s McKenzie Blair was the first Bullfrog to finish as her sixth-place time was 22:33.73. Other finishers were: Katie Saul (25:01.13); Chloe Crawford (27:02.24); Adriana Kirkendall (27:43.58); and Kalah Casey (34:36.21).
“Bret Harte is in a building phase and gearing for stronger meets as the season progresses,” Johnson said. “We hope to minimize injuries and illnesses as the season progresses. Our goal is to keep fielding full teams and keep the fun and motivation strong. Our next meet is the Pacific Tiger Invitational, which is a fun meet on fast, flat golf course at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton.”
The next MLL meet will be Sept. 25 at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.