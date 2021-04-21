‘Lefties’ covertly quash competition in La Contenta scramble

On April 12, the La Contenta senior golfers engaged in a scramble competition for the first time this year. Each member of a team is required to use a set amount of drives, which can lead to some stressful situations toward the end of the match. The losers in this event always wonder how they got stuck with the other members of the team, while not realizing they are thinking the same about them.
The winning team, consisting of Al Liberato, Rich Spence, lefties Larry Rupley and Ray Delarosa, overwhelmed the field, winning with a score of 9-under par. Team leader Liberato reported his two left-handed members were like hired assassins, as they wiped out the opposition with a phenomenal display of putting. Rupley said his success was due to having no trees on the greens, while Delarosa credited the left-handed balls they used.
Two teams tied for second. George Dillon, Jack Cox, Tom Gilbert and Ron Bassett put on a classical display of ham-and-egg putting, with Cox leading the way with a timely display on the greens. Bassett showed great composure under pressure, as he safely hit his four required drives over the last six holes. His partners may have seemed stressed on the last two holes, but of course, they had total faith in Ron’s ability.
Their score of 6-under par was somehow matched by the threesome of Harry Kious, smooth swinging Norm Miley, and always reliable Gabe Karam. Kious’s game is getting better each week and he is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Retired attorney Miley recovered from a short blip in his efforts and made the case he is back. Karam, the leading money winner for March, continued his ho-hum good play. This threesome had to double up on their required number of drives.
A tie also ensued for fourth place. Roger La Fleur’s play helped gold tee champ Gary Stockeland and Bill Gylling, who seemingly are always in the money. They shared a rather small pot of gold with Dave Mullen, Louis Luna, Ken Phillips and Ed Bruenn.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 13 from the white tees, Matt Theodore had the shot-of-the-day, landing 4 feet, 8 inches away from the cup. White tee champ Jim Maxam finished second. Former club champ Orv Pense was the only one to hit the green from the gold tees, as he claimed first- and second-place money.
Steve Weyrauch took first from the red tees, as Larry Rupley added to a profitable day with a second-place finish. From the white tees on No. 8, Karam was once again in the money as he overcame Clifford Howard for first. Kious demonstrated his skill in this event, as he garnished first from the golds over Gary Stockeland. Red tee champ Earl Watkins couldn’t believe his shot had a chance to win on No. 8, but it did manage to best Sneaky Spence.