An unlikely halfback helps lead Calaveras to a 6-point win over Argonaut

JACKSON – Before it was even known if there was going to be football played in the 2020-21 school year, Calaveras High School head coach Doug Clark made a promise to senior Donivan Giangregorio.
Clark let Giangregorio know that there would be a game where the full-time offensive lineman would get an opportunity to line up in the backfield and run the ball. Giangregorio reminded Clark of that promise Wednesday at practice and Clark kept his word.
And it’s a good thing that Clark stayed true to his promise, because Giangregorio got one series in the backfield and ended up scoring what turned out to be the winning touchdown in Calaveras’ 20-14 come-from-behind victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Friday night in Jackson.
“We’ve talked about it for the last three years,” Clark said. “G(iangregorio) wanted to be a fullback, but in our situation, the poor guy has always been put on the line where we needed somebody. He’s sacrificed for the team for the last three years. I told our offensive coordinator, ‘I don’t care where we are in the game. I don’t care if we are up by 50 or down by 50, we are going to give him the ball,’ and we did and it worked.”
Giangregorio’s touchdown, which happened to be the first of his varsity career, came in the third quarter and capped a nearly eight-minute drive that covered 56 yards. On the drive, Giangregorio touched the ball nine times for 38 yards with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. After the drive, Giangregorio returned to his normal role as a center on the offensive line.
“I had a great time,” Giangregorio said. “There were a lot of defenders there and I kept mowing through every single one of them. Our line gave great holes and Jake Hopper kept kicking the end. The holes were just tremendous. You could drive a semi through there. Being pulled up to varsity, they put me on the line, so for all three years, I’ve been an O-lineman. When I finally got in that end zone, man, it’s been so long since I’ve been in that end zone. Man, it felt great.”
Before Giangregorio scored the winning touchdown, Calaveras had to fight back from a deficit. After a Travis Byrd punt that was downed at the Argonaut 1-yard line, Mustang Mateo Flores broke free for a 99-yard touchdown run and with 4:02 to play in the first quarter, Calaveras trailed 7-0.
Calaveras got into the end zone for the first time with a 45-yard run by sophomore Braeden Orlandi, who followed a strong block from Hopper on his way to the score.
“I thought I had someone behind me the whole time and I was running for my life,” Orlandi said. “I thought I heard some footsteps and I just saw the goal line, put my head down and was running for it.”
Calaveras missed the PAT and remained behind 7-6. Argonaut added to its lead two minutes later with a 30-yard touchdown pass. With the opening half coming to a close, Byrd connected with senior Jake Black for a 31-yard score with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.
Black, who had lost a contact lens earlier in the game, hoped his vision would be OK with the ball coming his way.
“I was really nervous when coach called the play,” Black said. “It was a good throw and I knew the safety was going to bite because we motioned. Byrd put a good ball out there and I ended up with a touchdown.”
Calaveras couldn’t tie the game with a 2-point conversion and went into halftime trailing 14-12. Calaveras’ defense forced Argonaut into a 3-and-out to begin the third quarter and that’s when Giangregorio went from snapping the ball, to running it. Giangregorio’s touchdown and 2-point conversion with 1:18 left in the third quarter was the last time a player from either team crossed the goal line.
Both teams traded possessions in the fourth quarter, but when Calaveras turned the ball over on downs with 1:24 to play, Argonaut had a chance to win in the final seconds. The Mustangs moved the ball from their own 39 to the Calaveras 33, but on a 4th-and-6, an incomplete pass gave Calaveras the victory.
“It’s a lot more pressure than it seems,” Black said of playing defense with the game on the line. "We had to play the pass and it was no secret that they were going to pass. We were all feeling the pressure.”
The win was the third straight game that Calaveras held its opponent scoreless in the second half and it was the second game in a row a come-from-behind victory was earned.
“That just shows our heart,” Orlandi said. “Every team we’ve played, we’ve been smaller than and it shows that we can go through any obstacle and come out with a ‘W.’”
Orlandi led Calaveras with 102 yards rushing on 13 attempts with one score; Clayton Moore had 49 yards on 12 carries; Black had 45 yards on 13 totes; and Giangregorio finished with 38 yards on eight carries. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 250 yards on 52 carries, for an average of 4.80 yards. Byrd threw for 46 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“Argonaut is a very well-coached team,” Clark said. “Coach (Rick) Davis does a great job. In my opinion, it was a David vs. Goliath matchup. They are big and we aren’t the biggest team. But man, our kids played with a ton of heart. All week long we were preaching three-and-a-half yards. Keep your head low and plunge forward for three-and-a-half yards and they did exactly that. They played with heart.”
Calaveras (2-1 Mother Lode League) will conclude its season April 9 against league powerhouse Sonora. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field. Calaveras hopes to beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2013.
“I’ve got a lot of mixed feelings,” Clark said about heading into the final game of the season. “I’m excited because it’s a Friday night football game. It’s going to be a little bit depressing seeing some of these seniors walk off, knowing it was their last game. Playing Sonora is always emotional as it is and this just adds a little more to it. But again, it’s a Covid year, so I wouldn't expect anything different.”