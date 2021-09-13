Bret Harte, Calaveras runners compete at Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational

Bret Harte and Calaveras were two of 28 schools who competed at the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational, which was hosted by California State University, Stanislaus, Sept. 11 at River Oaks Golf Course in Ceres.
In the boys’ 5,000-meter varsity race, the Mother Lode League led the pack. Of the first seven to cross the finish line, four were MLL runners. Sonora senior Adin Dibble took first (15:32.9) and Wildcat Broen Holman was second with the same time as Dibble. Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser finished fourth out of 99 runners with his time of 15:55.2. Coming in seventh was Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez (16:21.4).
Other Calaveras finishers were: Logan Gomes (No. 25, 18:08.3); Tyler Davidson (No. 25, 21:00.1); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 81, 21:38.7); and Ethan Haro (No. 95, 25:15.3). Gomes, Davidson, Garcia-Miller and Haro are all juniors.
For the Bullfrogs, senior Jordan Smith was the first to finish, as he placed 28th in 18:19.4. Right behind Smith was junior Alexander Mejia, who was 29th and had a time of 18:24. Other Bret Harte finishers were: Avery Strauch (No. 68, 20:53.1); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 75, 21:09.8); Matthew Barajas (No. 85 22:08.5); Logan Jodie (No. 90, 23:00.1); and Mateo Arce (No. 97, 26:35.5). Strauch, Whitsitt, Barajas, Jodie and Arce are all senior runners. Bret Harte was without its top runner Winter Whittle, who missed the event to attend a wedding, but will be back on the trails the next time the Bullfrogs race.
In the team standings, Calaveras placed seventh (174), which was one ahead of Bret Harte (177). Taking first was East Union (62), followed by Downy (83), Ripon (94), Hughson (121), Turlock (131) and Grace Davis (138).
In the girls’ 5,000-meter varsity race, Bret Harte was without its top runner Kadyn Rolleri, who, like Whittle, was at a Saturday wedding. Senior Bullfrog Anika Jodie was the first from her team to finish and she placed 24th out of 66 runners with her time of 22:37.3. Sophomore Addison Heermance placed 30th (23:02.1) and senior Megan Johnson placed 49th (25:41.4).
Calaveras had five senior runners finish, and the first was Emma Alliende, whose time of 22:20.5 was good enough for 23rd overall. Other times were: Bridgette Boriolo (No. 38, 24:10.9); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 51, 25:50.8); Emma Fabegues (No. 52, 26:22.5); and Hannah Freitag (No. 66, 31:11.5). Lodi’s Kiah Aitken placed first overall (18:22.4), while Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez placed third (19:36.2) and Sonora junior Brianna Personius finished sixth (20:10.8).
As a team, Calaveras placed fifth with a score of 94. Ripon finished first (42), followed by Turlock (54), Mira Loma (70) and Golden Valley (84).
Times in the boys’ frosh/soph 2,000-meter run were: Conrad Felix (BH, 7:30.4); Renner Young (BH, 7:33.2); Jack Lenihan (BH, 7:37.3); Chase Mendosa (Cal, 8:12.1); Nathan Cameron (Cal, 9:25); and Elliot Burita (BH, 11:00.3).
In the girls’ frosh/soph 2,000-meter race, Bret Harte finished fifth with a score of 123. Finishing ahead of the Bullfrogs was Turlock (66), Pleasant Grove (79), Lodi (81) and Amador (121). Times in the race were: Lilly O’Geen (BH, 8:47); Savannah Inks (BH, 8:47.2); Sophia Keirns (BH, 8:59.9); Taylee McDaniel (BH, 9:19.8); Callie Hormel (BH, 10:03.7); and Daisy Garcia (Cal, 10:21.1).
Up next for both Bret Harte and Calaveras is the Frogtown Cross Country Invitational Sept. 18 at Frogtown in Angels Camp. According to Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson, 40 teams and over 900 athletes have registered for the event. Small schools will run between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., while large schools will run between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Former Bullfrog shines at Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational
It wasn’t just high school’s that took to the trails Sept. 11 in Ceres. Collegiate teams participated in a college run and former Bret Harte standout Kaela Dishion had a strong showing. The Stanislaus State junior placed third out of 24 runners from five different schools in the 6,000-meter run. Dishion finished in 21:43.1. Stanislaus State senior Sabrina Garcia placed first overall in 21:09.9.