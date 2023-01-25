Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
When it came down to who the better soccer team on the field was, there isn’t much room for debate, as the Sonora Wildcats handed the Calaveras Red Hawks a 4-0 defeat on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
But when it came to which squad played with more class and produced better sportsmanship, those opinions will be skewed depending upon what side of the field you were on.
On a night that featured three yellow cards, multiple stoppages for unsportsmanlike play and yelling back-and-forth between players, benches and fans, an evening of soccer was overshadowed by tempers flaring and aggressive play.
The last time Calaveras and Sonora met, the Red Hawks lost their leading scorer, junior Josh Goodwin to a broken ankle. With the combination of wanting to beat Sonora—who is currently the top squad in the Mother Lode League—along with the idea of defending Goodwin, the Calaveras players may have let the moment get overblown instead of just focusing on playing quality soccer.
“I think we were all a little shaken up from the last time we played Sonora, and we knew how important this game was and I feel like we went in with the wrong mentality,” Calaveras senior co-captain Landon Harrington said. “We weren’t going into this game to play Calaveras soccer; we were going into it just to beat them and that’s just not the mentality that we should have gone into it with.”
The Wildcats scored three goals in the opening 40 minutes and added a fourth goal in the second half. It was the final 40 minutes where emotions started to run hot and more extracurricular activities were on display, which resulted in fans voicing their displeasure with the conduct on the field, depending upon which team they were rooting for.
“Of course, it doesn’t thrill me to get outplayed, but what bothers me the most is, I feel like Sonora … I don’t like that attitude that they play with,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “They are a very good team, a very, very good team. They are probably going to win league and their skill and talent is amazing. But I don’t like the attitude. I don’t like the pointing at the scoreboard to prove a point or getting a yellow and running off the field pointing at the scoreboard. It’s things like that that I don’t like.”
Leetham added, “I am a little frustrated that the refs let it get a little too out of control. I don’t think that revenge or retaliation was our downfall tonight. We just got beat by a better team.”
In a game that had so much emotion and passion from every player on the field, it was hard for Harrington to not get caught up in the moment. Following the loss, Harrington stood in front of his team and issued an apology for allowing himself to get sucked into the non-soccer aspects of the game.
“It’s very hard not to get involved and you have to keep being the bigger person, no matter how unsportsmanlike they are playing,” Harrington said. “You have to keep being yourself and it is extremely hard not to retaliate, but that just keeps it going and going and going. They (Sonora) literally put one of our players on crutches and so the revenge aspect tries to take over, but you just have to stay strong and it’s really hard.”
Like the fans and players on both sides of the field, Leetham also got emotional during the 80 minutes of play. Yet the veteran coach did his best to remain calm the majority of the night and to remind his players that good character is something that can go beyond just the soccer field.
“It’s hard and emotions get in there and my emotions get fired up as well, but we had several guys who said, ‘Coach, I don’t want to shake hands with them after the game,’” Leetham said. “Well, that’s not who we are. We needed to walk out there and tell them good game. Being a good person is the most important thing that we try to teach out here on the field.”
Calaveras will try and get back on track when it takes on the Summerville Bears at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening in Tuolumne.
