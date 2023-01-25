Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0

When it came down to who the better soccer team on the field was, there isn’t much room for debate, as the Sonora Wildcats handed the Calaveras Red Hawks a 4-0 defeat on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

But when it came to which squad played with more class and produced better sportsmanship, those opinions will be skewed depending upon what side of the field you were on.

Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0
Buy Now
Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0
Buy Now
Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0
Buy Now
Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.