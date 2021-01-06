Golfers look to new year for great games

As one of the most ominous years in history was about to come to a close, La Contenta senior golfers engaged in a bogey point contest on Dec. 28. Hopefully 2021 will allow a return to normalcy, as the vaccine becomes more available. Some of our senior golfers are hoping a new vaccine will be developed for a nauseous golf game.
In the Gold Tee Flight, winemaker Ken Polk hopes this year’s vintage will be as good as his golf game. His 43 points were the most of any player in the field, as he just squeaked by former club champ Orv Pense for first place. Mike Pisano, who experienced another successful day in closest-to-the-hole competition, finished third.
In the Red Tee Flight, former gold player David Bockman showed he is a force to be reckoned with, as he handily placed first. His new competitors liked him better when he played in the Gold Tee Flight. Carlos Lourenco continued his steady play as he took second. Jack Cox shot an amazing two over-par on the tough back-nine, which allowed him to tie Eugene Weatherby for third. Weatherby continues to supplement his retirement with his good play. Ken Phillips earned fifth. Larry Rupley’s game may be a little rusty, as he now bowls on Fridays. He says the advantage in bowling is that you seldom lose a ball.
In the White Tee Flight, Larry Parenti sizzled to a first-place finish. Dan Borges remained on the top of Dillon’s golf hero list as his steady golf brought him into a second-place tie with Al Liberato, who is almost as big as him. A fourth-place tie ensued with Alan Couchman, who also had a great day in the closest-to-the-hole contests, sharing money with Clifford Howard and Tom Suarez.
In closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 for the gold tees, Orv Pense added to his day by taking first over hohum Mike Pisano, who got his revenge by beating Orv on No. 13. Mike had the shot-of-the-day, as his ball stopped 5 feet, 3 inches from the hole. From the reds, Dillon took first and Phillips was second.
From the whites, Couchman added to his wealth by taking first on No. 8 and No. 13. Matt Theodore claimed second on No. 8 and Liberato showed his laser-like iron play, as he finished second on No. 13.
From the reds on No. 13, Weatherby did his thing again, as he beat out Jack Cox for first. For a senior golfer to shoot his age is considered a big deal. Cox is determined to do it if can live to be 105.