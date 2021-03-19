Calaveras gridders fall to Amador on a rainy night

SUTTER CREEK – As the March rain fell on Calaveras’ Doug Clark, the second-year coach stood before his team and glanced up at the scoreboard. With the final seconds of the fourth quarter having ticked off only a few minutes before, Clark had just come to terms that his squad lost its first game of the short four-game season.
The scoreboard reminded Clark that Calaveras had just been defeated by Amador 11-0, but that didn’t prevent him from enjoying the moment. Standing in front of his team, soaked and wet, Clark let them know that while he wasn’t pleased with the numbers on the scoreboard, that didn’t diminish his overall happiness.
“I’m happy that a bunch of kids got to come out and play a game that they love,” Clark said after Calaveras’ 11-0 road loss to Amador Thursday night. “I’ll never be happy as a coach to lose a game, but it’s just a little bit more this year than just wins and losses. I saw a lot of happy kids tonight.”
A constant rain and sloppy field resulted in less than desirable playing conditions. Amador and Calaveras have the players to put plenty of points on the scoreboard, but Mother Nature’s fury slowed down each offense. Calaveras finished the night with only 95 yards rushing on 35 attempts and totaled just 32 yards through the air.
“I wouldn’t expect anything different in a COVID-19 world than to have our first game in conditions like this,” Clark said. “You are going to have mistakes in conditions like this.”
Calaveras and Amador combined for eight fumbles and three of them resulted in turnovers. Calaveras was the first team to benefit from the slippery football, as Amador put the ball on the wet grass in the opening quarter, but Calaveras was unable to capitalize. That seemed to be the theme of the night for Calaveras on offense.
Amador scored the only touchdown of the game with 4:49 to play in the second quarter on an 8-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 8-0. The half ended with Amador extending its lead to 11-0 with a 27-yard field goal. That would be all the scoring for the remainder of the night.
Calaveras held Amador’s rushing attack to 139 yards on 36 carries and only allowed 40 yards through the air on two completions.
“I think our defense played outstanding,” Clark said. “They buckled up on more than one occasion. They kept us in the game the entire way.”
Calaveras’ best drive of the night started with terrible field position. An Amador punt was downed at the Calaveras 2-yard line midway through the third quarter. With Calaveras’ backs against its own end zone, a handoff to junior Jake Hopper was called. Hopper found a small crease and scampered 57 yards before being taken down. The run was the longest of the game for both teams.
“It was definitely difficult to run tonight,” Hopper said. “You had to try and keep your balance and not only that, but your body is completely numb, so you had to try and stay warm.”
The drive continued following a fourth down conversion, but stalled near the red zone and Calaveras turned the ball over on downs.
With time becoming an issue, Calaveras got perhaps its biggest chance to put points on the board with 9:14 to play in the game. A muffed punt gave Calaveras the ball on the Amador 27. But on the first play from scrimmage, Calaveras fumbled the ball right back to its opponents, thus squandering the golden opportunity.
“There was still time left on the clock, so I believed that we still had time,” junior quarterback Travis Byrd said. “But that was a tough moment.”
Calaveras had one final drive that looked promising, as Byrd connected with sophomore Braeden Orlandi for a 21-yard completion, which brought the ball to the Amador 16. But a 15-yard personal foul and a 5-yard false start killed all of Calaveras’ momentum. The drive ended on an incomplete pass.
Hopper led Calaveras in rushing with 57 yards, followed by Orlandi with 40. Byrd finished the night 3 for 9 for 32 yards with no interceptions.
Calaveras (0-1) will try and capture its first win on March 26 against the Summerville Bears (1-1) in Tuolumne. Summerville also played Thursday night and beat Big Valley Christian 19-16. Clark feels that with better weather, along with a game under his players’ belts, they’ll be ready to take on the Bears.
“We had nothing before tonight,” Clark said. “We had no scrimmage and we came into this with two-and-a-half weeks of practice. It’s what I expected. There were jitters and mistakes and we’ll work on the mistakes and build off the positive.”