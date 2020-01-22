Athlete of the Week: Alec Landry

After years of not having a home wrestling match, Bret Harte High School finally got to compete in Angels Camp Jan. 15 as it took on the Sonora Wildcats, and sophomore Alec Landry was the first Bullfrog to hit the mat. Landry, who wrestled in the heavyweight match, didn’t let the moment become too big for him.
“It was nerve wracking, but I was excited and ready to go,” Landry said.
The opening match didn’t reach the second period. With 46 seconds left in the opening round, Landry was able to put his opponent on his back and picked up the pin.
“I tried for underhooks, but that didn’t work,” Landry said. “So, I snapped him down and got him on his back. I feel like it worked pretty well. I was happy that I could get my team that first pin of the night.”
Landry’s pin was the first of two the Bullfrogs got in a 48-30 loss to the Wildcats.