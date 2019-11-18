Calaveras runners can call themselves section champs

1992 was a long time ago. That was the last time a Calaveras High School boys’ cross country team could call themselves section champions.
The 27-year drought is over.
In what has been an historic 2019 season, the Calaveras boys’ cross country team continued its dominance by winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship Nov. 16 at Willow Hill Reservoir, in Folsom.
And even though Calaveras was the hands-down favorite heading into the race, that didn’t alter their excitement when the blue banner was presented to them.
“When it’s the first time in 27 years that you’ve won a banner; there aren’t a lot of them hanging up there (inside Calaveras’ Mike Flock Gym),” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “If we were winning it for the fifth straight time, that might be muted, but this hasn’t happened in a long time. They were pretty darn happy.”
Calaveras placed first overall in the 5,000-meter race with a score of 64. Rounding out the top 10 were: El Dorado, 96; Hughson, 116; West Campus, 120; Sonora, 134; St. Mary’s, 138; Riverbank, 145; Liberty Ranch, 151; Bret Harte, 176; and Christian Brothers, 211.
“I felt like we handled being the favored team very well,” Avrit said. “We were confident enough going in knowing that if we all individually did our jobs, that we would do well. It all comes down to that day. A lot of things can happen in a race. You just hope and pray that everyone can have a really good day and run to their expectations.”
The Calaveras runners knew they were viewed as the team to beat and realized that they had targets on their backs. That is why the win is even more special to senior Jeremy Milligan.
“It was surreal,” Milligan said. “We went in and El Dorado had been talking and saying, ‘Hey, we are going to beat you.’ It wasn't just a race.”
West Campus’ Godebo Chapman placed first overall with his time of 16:13.6. Coming in second was Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher, whose time of 16:18.6 was almost seven seconds better than the third-place finisher.
Even though Christopher was unable to be the first runner to cross the finish line, he had no regrets about the race he ran.
“I’m definitely not disappointed in anything,” Christopher said. “The whole race was a team race. It wasn't about me going out there and trying to show everyone what I could do, it’s about going out there and showing what me and my team is capable of. I wanted to run a smart race instead of a hard race.”
Calaveras had a total of four runners place in the top 20. Behind Christopher was Milligan (No. 7, 16:47.1), Jamie Espirtu (No. 13, 17:09.9) and Bennie Hesser (No. 16, 17:12.8). Other Calaveras finishers were: Garrett Hesser (18:06.7); Nicolas Moore (18:14.3); and Rafael Roldan (20:30.2).
“That just shows a lot about our program and how guys push one another,” Christopher said. “We have a great work ethic and we all push each other.”
In the girls’ race, Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin placed eighth overall with her time of 20:36.6. Unfortunately, Borchin just missed out on reaching the state meet.
“I was proud of her,” Avrit said. “She took the whole summer off because she had a leg injury coming out of track and field. So, she started way back and she built her way back, and Saturday, she went for it. She put herself out there. She was making the state meet with a half-mile to go, but she just ran out of gas. She ran hard, ran tough, and it shows that it isn’t easy to make it to state.”
The Calaveras boys’ team will now have two weeks off to prepare for the CIF State Division IV championships, which will be held Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno. For Christopher, he reached the CIF State Meet for the first time as a junior and admits that the environment was a bit too overwhelming, as he placed 39th in 16:32.6.
Fortunately for Christopher and the other Calaveras runners, nearly a month ago, they participated at the Rough Rider X-C Invitational, which is the same course as the state meet. Having run the course once already this year has helped Christopher’s confidence.
“It helps a lot,” Christopher said. “The first time I went to state, I was awestruck by everything. Going back, it didn’t feel as grand, and now I feel more confident with what I can do with the course and with my team. I’m ready to go out there and run my heart out.”
With two weeks to train before the state meet, Avrit has the difficult task of finding the middle ground between not overworking his runners, but also not letting them lose any of their strength.
“We are going to have a lot of easier, shorter days,” Avrit said. “But with that two-week gap, you can’t back off too much. We have to stay sharp and I think we are really sharp mentally. I think we are really relishing competing at that level. You can’t let off the accelerator too much. I think they are really looking forward to stepping into that environment and proving that they belong there.”
As for Milligan, the state meet will be his third and final time to have reached the final meet of the year. The senior hopes that he’ll have saved his best for last.
“My first time, I thought that hopefully I’d come back again,” Milligan said. “With this one, there’s extra pressure knowing that I’m never going to be able to run on that course again. It definitely adds another element to knowing that I have to run a good race.”
Bret Harte running season ends at section meet
The Bret Harte High School boys’ team placed ninth overall at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV cross country championship. Finishing times were: Hunter Sturm (18:03.2); Bruchs Davey (18:06.9); Jonah Cardoza (18:07.1); Winter Whittle (18:17); Brendan Dishion (19:02.8); Blake Berry (20:00.7); and Tyler Crawford (20:58.6).
Bret Harte freshman Kadyn Rolleri placed first overall in the 2-mile frosh/soph race with her time of 14:02.8.