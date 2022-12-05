Columbia's 8th win in a row comes in the championship game of Cabrillo Tournament; Jumpers improve to 10-1

It’s safe to say that the Columbia College basketball team is on a roll. The Claim Jumpers are winners of eight games in a row, which is tied for the second most in California.
Columbia’s last three wins came while participating in the Saltwater Classic at Cabrillo College. The Jumpers picked up victories over Merritt, Folsom Lake and knocked off Cabrillo in the championship game.
On Dec. 2, Columbia began the tournament with a 73-48 victory. The following day, the Jumpers beat Folsom Lake 74-62. Columbia led 36-32 at halftime and then scored 38 in the second half, while Folsom Lake could only counter with 30 and the Jumpers walked off the floor with the 12-point victory.
On Dec. 4, Columbia played in the championship game against Cabrillo. Columbia was down 46-41 at halftime. In the second half, the Claim Jumpers outscored Cabrillo 43-35 and won the championship with a final score of 84-81.
Not only did Columbia return home as champions of the annual tournament, but they also grew closer as a team during the three-day event.
“I think we took advantage of our time together and grew closer,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “We’re working on our relationships and roles within this team. Today, we fell back on our training; we didn’t rise to any occasion. We were poised and showed a lot of grit.”
In the championship win, sophomore Caleb Chiang led the Jumpers with 25 points; Daniel Rico scored 22 points; Aurrion Harris added 14 points; Marques Sales scored eight points; Parker Tuttle scored six points; Jordan Worthy scored four points; and Keshawn Hall added three points in the win.
Columbia (10-1) will return to the hardwood at 6 p.m. on Friday to take on Shasta.
