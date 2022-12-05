Columbia's 8th win in a row comes in the championship game of Cabrillo Tournament; Jumpers improve to 10-1

It’s safe to say that the Columbia College basketball team is on a roll. The Claim Jumpers are winners of eight games in a row, which is tied for the second most in California.

Columbia’s last three wins came while participating in the Saltwater Classic at Cabrillo College. The Jumpers picked up victories over Merritt, Folsom Lake and knocked off Cabrillo in the championship game.

