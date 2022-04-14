Senior golfers enjoy an afternoon of some cha, cha, cha

Senior golfers started their day on April 4 in typical fashion, as they discussed how many pills they consume each day and then headed off to a team competition of cha, cha, cha. One best ball of the foursome is counted on the first hole, two on the second and three on the third. This sequence is then repeated six times.
Leading the way for the first-place team was long-hitting club captain Alan Couchman, who was helped by cat lover Steve Weyrauch, who had a purr-fect day, as he played great golf and topped it off with a hole-in-one on No. 13. Steve won’t disclose how much money he won, as he doesn’t want to jeopardize his tax situation. Joining them in the winners’ circle was retired railway conductor Jimmy Fields, whose game was definitely on track. That card-in guy did help these bandits by eight strokes, as they won by four with a score of 128.
The second-place team was led by former club champion Roger Ladd. For his first nine holes of play, his teammates realized why he was once the champ. And then he played the second nine. Joining him was George Dillon, March’s third leading money winner Jon Foucrault, and recently returned Larry Smith. In third was David Dean, who once owned a company that installed acoustic ceilings. He silently led the way for March’s fifth-leading money winner Raul Berdiago, Gabe Karam, and retired fireman Ralph Johnson, whose game was on fire. Karam’s four-year-old granddaughter was recently asked what was wrapped around her little finger and she replied, “Grandpa Gabe.”
Taking the final money spot was former big construction driver Matt Theodore, as he helped his team scrape their way to victory. Celebrating with him was Ray Delarosa, Eugene Weatherby, and local wine producer Ken Polk, who, like a fine wine, gets better with age.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the white tees on No. 4 Jim Turrentine came out of nowhere with a terrific shot landing 3 feet, 1 inch from the hole. That Theodore fella was second. From the golds, retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa lit up the hole, as he was the only one to reach the green and thus earned first- and second-place money. From the reds, tee champ Larry Rupley bested March’s second leading money winner, crown prince Carlos Lourenco.
In the contest on hole No. 13, newbie Raul Berdiago continued his money-winning ways as he took first from the whites. Raul has no idea how much his fellow competitors are thrilled he joined their ranks. Dean took second. From the golds, who else but Gary Stockeland took first over multi club champ Orv Pense. From the reds Weyrauch’s ace not only earned him the eagle pool money, but bested his father figure George Dillon, who ended a two-month drought in this event.