Another tie for Calaveras soccer squad

For the second time in two games, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field in a tie. However, unlike Tuesday’s 0-0 tie with Summerville, Thursday night’s 1-1 road tie with Sonora stings just a little bit more.
Calaveras’ only loss of the season came against Sonora and Calaveras needed a victory to be the frontrunner for the league title. However, a tie means Calaveras will not only need to win the rest of its games, but will also need a little help from other Mother Lode League squads.
"It’s a disappointing outcome tonight,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “A tie is not what we had in mind, since a win would have put us in the driver's seat for league.”
Calaveras scored first with a goal from Logan Jenkins in the opening half. Calaveras remained ahead until 10 minutes to play in the game, when Sonora finally put one in the back of the net. Neither team was able to score again for the remainder of the contest.
"After playing so well in the first half, we felt confident going into the second half, but we just fell apart a little bit and couldn’t survive all their counter attacks,” Leetham said. “Credit to Sonora for creating constant pressure on us."
Calaveras has four games remaining on its schedule, with two against Argonaut and one with Amador and Bret Harte. Calaveras (3-1-2) will take on Amador at 5:45 p.m., Feb. 4 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
"We have four games left and a lot can happen,” Leetham said. “We just need to keep working hard and see how it all turns out.”