With play suspended, Calaveras baseball waits with four wins

After winning three straight games over Golden Valley, Pacheco and Alvarez, the Calavera High School baseball team dropped back-to-back games to Soledad and East Union, but then beat Union Mine before falling to Stagg.
On March 3, Calaveras beat Golden Valley 14-9 in Merced. Calaveras scored eight runs in the top of the fourth, after scoring three times in the first and twice in the third. Calaveras added one final run in the sixth for the win.
Calaveras got a two-run double off the bat of Dean Habbestad to help jump out to a 3-0 lead. After three innings, Calaveras led 5-4, but put the game away by plating eight in the fourth. In the top of the fourth, 12 Calaveras batters got to the plate and recorded four walks.
Habbestad went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and scored twice; Caleb Tweeten went 2 for 3 with an RBI; Andy Rios recorded an RBI; Karson Cook scored three times; Woody Gardina walked twice and scored twice; and sophomore Chris Maddock drove in one run. On the hill, Habbestad picked up the win, pitching four innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out four.
Calaveras then beat Pacheco 12-9 March 4 in San Andreas. Calaveras scored 10 times in the bottom of the fourth to help pave the way to victory. Jameson Harvey led the Calaveras offense with three hits including a pair of doubles and two RBIs; Andy Rios, Dean Habbestad, and Ryan Tafoya each had a pair of hits; and Karson Cook drove in three runs. Rios picked up the win, throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs and striking out five.
On March 6, Calaveras exploded for a 10-1 road win over Alverez, which included scoring three runs in the top of the third and seven in the top of the sixth. Habbestad had a double and three RBIs; Isaiah Williams had two RBIs; Cook scored twice and drove in two; and Harvey and Rios each had two hits and one RBI. Cook went the distance on the hill, allowing one run on six hits.
Calaveras then lost to Soledad 3-0 on March 10 and then had a rough day against East Union on Tuesday, falling 16-1. On Wednesday, Calaveras rebounded with a 5-3 road victory over Union Mine. Calaveras scored four times in the top of the third and then once more in the fifth. Union Mine plated three in the bottom of the sixth, but Calaveras was able to hold on for the win.
Rios had two RBIs and two hits at the plate and scored one run; Maddock, Harvey, Look and Cook each touched home; and Habbestad and Williams had one RBI. Williams took the win on the hill, going 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs. Habbestad pitched 1.2 innings of relief and didn’t allow any runs to score.
And in Thursday’s 8-7 road loss to Stagg, Calaveras led 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Stagg was able to score four times for the win. Cook knocked in three on three hits and scored a run; Williams and Tweeten recorded RBIs; and Look walked twice in the loss. Cook had a strong day on the mound, going six innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out seven.
Calaveras will not play its Saturday contest against McNair and the rest of play has been suspended until April 1 as a result of the coronavirus. Calaveras is currently 4-5.