With the D4 section championship on the line, Calaveras comes up just short

SACRAMENTO – There are many things that the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team will fondly remember about playing in the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game.
The players will remember the excitement of leaving the school and heading West on Highway 12 before going North on Highway 99 on their way to Sacramento. They’ll remember walking into Golden 1 Arena and seeing a venue that seats 17,000-plus people. They’ll remember their time in the locker room and the camaraderie that only a close team can feel. And they’ll also remember getting the extremely rare opportunity to play on the same hardwood as the Sacramento Kings and the other NBA teams.
The one thing the Calaveras players won’t think fondly about is the final score. Calaveras entered the section championship game as the No. 1 team in the D4 bracket and was riding an 18-game winning streak. In the biggest game that Calaveras has played since winning the section championship a decade ago, the San Andreas squad came up six points short.
Calaveras lost to No. 2 Dixon 48-42 Friday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
When the Calaveras players gathered in the locker room after the loss, the only sound that could be heard was the heartbreaking melody of teenage girls weeping. Winning a section championship was the goal from the first day of practice and through all the obstacles they had to overcome, it was six points that turned out to be the difference between reaching their goal and not.
“Honestly, it sucks to go all this way and to lose by just a few points,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said while tears softly rolled down her cheeks. “It really sucks.”
First-year head coach Eric Baechler addressed the team in the locker room and his message was centered around gratitude. He expressed how grateful he was for all the hard work and dedication his team gave throughout the season and that he couldn't be any prouder of them if he wanted.
“It hurts,” a dejected Baechler said from the locker room. “They wanted it so much and they deserved it just as much as Dixon did. Unfortunately, the ball didn’t bounce our way and it wasn’t for lack of effort. Our girls played 130% out there today. We just couldn’t get the break. We’d miss things by an inch and the inch didn’t go our way and it basically just came down to that.”
In the biggest game of the year, Calaveras didn’t seem to be overwhelmed early in the contest. After Dixon jumped ahead 5-2, Calaveras got a basket from junior Brooke Nordahl and junior Bailie Clark, and Madison Clark made two free throws to give Calaveras an 8-5 advantage. The Clark sisters each scored one more basket in the opening eight minutes, but Dixon ended the quarter on a 6-2 run and led 15-12 heading into the second period.
If there was one stretch of time the Calaveras players and coaches would like to have back, it would be the second quarter. Calaveras scored just six points and the final two points weren’t collected until 20 seconds remaining before the end of the first half. Dixon scored 14 points during that stretch and led 29-18 at halftime. Madison Clark feels that once things started to not go Calaveras’ way, that they tried to do too much, instead of keeping calm and reverting back to the basics.
“We definitely came out and tried to do way too much,” Clark said. “We weren’t playing as well of a team as we have been and that’s definitely true. I don’t know if it was nerves, but we definitely were trying to do way more than we have been doing.”
At halftime, Baechler reminded his squad that they typically play better in the second half and that the game was nowhere from being over. Baechler was confident that his team would figure out a way to get back into the game.
“They are not going to roll over to anybody, no matter who it is,” Baechler said. “I’ve seen it all year long. Their effort and attitude and willingness to win basketball games is like no other team.”
The comeback didn’t start right away in the third quarter. In fact, Dixon extended its lead to 34-20 with 4:55 on the clock. But that’s when the tide began to turn. Bailie Clark hit a 3-point basket and Nordahl followed with a jumper. Senior Randi Adams made two free throws and Bailie Clark capped the 10-0 run with an and-1 basket. After Clark made her free throw, Calaveras trailed 34-30.
“It felt good, and I thought that we were really going to not only cut it close, but maybe go ahead,” Madison Clark said about outscoring Dixon 10-0. “That’s when I feel like we started to come together like we have been playing (all year long).”
Dixon scored once more in the third quarter, but Calaveras had momentum heading into the fourth following a basket from sophomore Izabella Tapia two seconds before the buzzer sounded. Heading into the final eight minutes of play, Calaveras trailed 36-32.
After a Dixon bucket to begin the fourth quarter, Adams hit a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to three with seven minutes remaining. Unfortunately for Calaveras, that’s as close as it got the rest of the game. Dixon was able to keep a two- or three-possession lead and Calaveras was unable to put another run together like it did in the third quarter.
As the final buzzer sounded, there was nothing the Calaveras players could do other than watch Dixon celebrate and try and hold back the tears.
Bailie Clark scored a team-high 18 points and collected seven steals; Madison Clark had 10 points; Nordahl scored seven; Adams scored five points; and Tapia had two points and 13 rebounds.
This was the final chance for Madison Clark, Adams, Paytin Curran and Sierra Lowry to capture a section championship before graduating in the spring. As for Nordahl, she has another year remaining to try and secure a blue banner. But she wasn’t thinking about next year; she was thinking about her senior teammates and the heartbreak they were all going through.
“I’ve been playing with them my whole life and we are all super close,” Nordahl said. “So not being able to finish off strong, it just sucks a lot.”
While Madison Clark, Adams and Curran were able to leave it all on the court of the Kings, the same cannot be said for Lowry. In the final game of the regular season, Lowry injured her knee and was forced to miss the entire playoff run, which included the section championship game. Yet through it all, Lowry continued to be a good teammate and did all she could to help in whatever area she could, which didn’t come as a surprise to Baechler.
“She’s a captain and a four-year player,” Baechler said of Lowry. “It broke her heart and my heart that she couldn't be in this game. But she kept all the girls up and at halftime, she was the one who lit a fire under them and really got the girls motivated to go out and have a good second half and that’s exactly what we did.”
Calaveras’ season is not over yet. Calaveras will now shift its focus from a section championship to a state championship. Calaveras will find out on Sunday who it will be playing in the opening round of the CIF State Championships, but Baechler feels confident that when they return to play on Tuesday, it will be at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“Unfortunately, today, it just wasn’t our day,” Baechler said. “I’m so proud of them for what they’ve accomplished this year and now we are off to the state championships, and we’ll see if we can get the ball rolling our way again.”