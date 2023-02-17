Calaveras' season comes to an end in a heartbreaking 2-point loss to Escalon

Calaveras had a chance to win the game.
Trailing by two with 14 seconds left to play, the Red Hawks rebounded a missed Escalon free throw and raced down to the other end of the floor. As the time ticked down, the ball was passed from player to player and with four seconds left, a 3-point basket from the top of the key was taken.
It hit the rim and bounced away and the final buzzer sounded before another shot could be attempted.
As No. 10 Escalon rushed the court to celebrate upsetting No. 2 Calaveras, the Red Hawk players looked at the scoreboard in disbelief. Calaveras had yet to lose a game in 2023 and their first loss not only cost them a shot at a return trip to the section title game, but it also prevented the Hawks from qualifying for the state playoffs.
Calaveras’ season came to a heartbreaking end with a 48-46 loss to the Escalon Cougars on Thursday night in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“My girls fought to the last whistle,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “I had a couple of players who played full court the whole game and they were going as hard as they could. At the end of the game, we had a shot to win, and you know, it just didn’t go in and that’s just basketball.”
Calaveras entered the night down one key player. In the first game of the playoffs, junior center Izzy Tapia suffered an ankle injury, and she was unable to play against Escalon. Tapia averages nearly seven points per game and pulls down 10.6 rebounds, collects 1.4 steals and records 1.2 blocks. Not having Tapia on the floor put Calaveras at a disadvantage.
“We run a lot of our offense through her,” Baechler said. “There was some confusion early on and that’s partly my fault. Throughout the year, I need to maybe do more with multiplayers down in those areas. Izzy was our main high post and low post player, and we create offense through her and that wasn't there tonight. It kind of threw us a little out of sync at times.”
In 32 minutes of basketball, Calaveras never led. Trailing 7-3 early in the first quarter, Calaveras senior Bailie Clark scored four unanswered points to tie things up, which included a steal-and-basket with an and-1. After an Escalon basket, Clark again tied the game, this time by knocking down a jumper off the glass. The Cougars ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run and led 13-9.
The tide started to turn in favor of Escalon in the second quarter. Calaveras was unable to record back-to-back baskets in the quarter and that allowed the Cougars to pad their lead. Escalon ended the quarter on a 9-2 run and led 29-19 at halftime.
“Our shots were not falling, and it felt like every shot that they took went in,” Clark said. “Regardless of whether we had good defense or not, they were making their shots and we were not. That’s a tough situation to be in.”
Even though his team trailed by 10 at the midway point, Baechler had the confidence in his players that a comeback was on the way.
“We had zero panic,” Baechler said. “All year long, the third quarter was our best quarter and we felt that we were starting to wear them down with our pressure. We had a nice run to start the quarter and it looked like we were going to get back in the game and we cut it to within five and I was feeling really good. They made a couple of long bombs that were well defended and hats off to them. Those were the shots that we wanted them to take and unfortunately, they went in the hoop.”
The second half began with Escalon adding two more points to its lead to go ahead by 12. The Hawks responded by going on a 6-0 run with baskets from Clark, senior Laney Koepp and senior Brooke Nordahl. Escalon ended Calaveras’ run with a 3-point basket, but Clark responded by going coast-to-coast for two points and junior Ginger Scheidt scored in the paint to bring Calaveras to within five with 1:12 to play in the third.
All the momentum that Calaveras gained was lost in 40 seconds, as Escalon ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to once again push the deficit to 10 points, which is the same as it was at halftime.
“That was tough to see at the end of the third,” Clark said. “Usually, the third quarter is our best quarter. I don’t think we were pushing fast enough, and they prepared for us to be pushing the ball and they stopped us, and our shots weren’t going in.”
The Cougars scored four unanswered points to begin the fourth quarter and had its biggest lead of the night (14 points) with seven minutes left to play. Calaveras got baskets from Scheidt and Nordahl to cut the Cougar lead to 10, but the home squad was unable to put any sort of run together and with three minutes to play, trailed by 12.
With time becoming a factor, Calaveras finally began to play like a championship team for the first time all night. The comeback began with two free throws from Nordahl and then the senior followed that with a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to seven. Sophomore Hannah Emerson drained a corner 3-pointer with two minutes to play and suddenly, the Hawks trailed by only four.
Escalon added a point with a free throw with 1:33 to play and that was the final point the road squad got the rest of the night. Clark got Calaveras closer with a free throw and with 17 seconds to play, Nordahl scored in the paint to bring the Hawks within two.
After a missed Cougar free throw, Calaveras had one final chance but was unable to tie or take the lead at the buzzer.
“I was expecting them to be good,” Clark said. “I watched a little film (of Escalon) with my mom, and they are a tough team and props to them. I wouldn't say that we came into the game overconfident. I think we came into the game thinking that we were going to win.”
Nordahl finished the night with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals; Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals; Scheidt had four points and one board; Koepp had seven points and one rebound; and Natalie Brothers had four rebounds and two points.
Following the loss, there was not much else that the Calaveras players could do other than to hug one another and cry. Clark was the last Red Hawk to leave the dressing room. After an outstanding four-year varsity career, she wasn’t expecting to take off her jersey for a final time, as she hoped there would be at least one or two more games for her as a Calaveras basketball player.
“It hurts a lot just knowing that I’m never going to play basketball again,” Clark said with tears falling down her face. “Time flies and it’s just tough. I wasn't expecting to come out here with a loss. I was expecting to go far and to go to state and get us a championship. It’s hard.”
Scores: No. 1 Colfax 67, No. 8 Orestimba 16; No. 10 Escalon 48, No. 2 Calaveras 46; No. 3 Riverbank 56, No. 6 Liberty Ranch 40; No. 4 Marysville 76, No. 5 Hughson 18.