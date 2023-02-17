Calaveras' season comes to an end in a heartbreaking 2-point loss to Escalon
Calaveras lost to Escalon 48-46 on Thursday night in San Andreas. 

Calaveras had a chance to win the game.

Trailing by two with 14 seconds left to play, the Red Hawks rebounded a missed Escalon free throw and raced down to the other end of the floor. As the time ticked down, the ball was passed from player to player and with four seconds left, a 3-point basket from the top of the key was taken.

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp had seven points against Escalon. 
Calaveras senior Bailie Clark scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals against Escalon. 
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi looks to pass in the first half. 
Senior Brooke Nordahl goes up for two of her team-high 18 points. 
Calaveras' Natalie Brothers shoots in traffic in the second half. 
The Calaveras bench shows excitement following a 3-point basket. 
Brooke Nordahl shoots a 3-point basket in the second half. 
Bailie Clark gets a hug from assistant coach Erin McClain following the two-point loss. 
