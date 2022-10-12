Rivalry clash ends with Bullfrogs beating the Red Hawks for a second time
In the second matchup of the season between Bret Harte and Calaveras, it was the Bullfrogs who started hot, and it was the Red Hawks who had no way of cooling their rivals down.

Bret Harte’s outstanding 2022 campaign continued as the Bullfrogs picked up Mother Lode League victory No. 5 by beating Calaveras 23-11 on Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.

