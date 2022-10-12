Rivalry clash ends with Bullfrogs beating the Red Hawks for a second time

In the second matchup of the season between Bret Harte and Calaveras, it was the Bullfrogs who started hot, and it was the Red Hawks who had no way of cooling their rivals down.
Bret Harte’s outstanding 2022 campaign continued as the Bullfrogs picked up Mother Lode League victory No. 5 by beating Calaveras 23-11 on Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
Since 2018, Bret Harte has not finished league play with a winning record. In 2019, the Bullfrogs went 3-3 in league play, but missed reaching the playoffs. Bret Harte needs just two more wins to equal the total amount of wins collected in 2018, 2019 (there was no season in 2020 because of Covid-19) and 2021.
With each victory, Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly can see the confidence in his team grow and it’s not just his starters who are improving with each new day in the water.
“I can absolutely see the confidence grow with each win, especially with the starters,” Kelly said. “The guys are confident; they’ve put in the work in practice, and they are implementing what they learned in practice in the water. But perhaps equally or more importantly, it’s the guys who don’t get a chance to get into the water at the beginning of the game who have become a cohesive unit. They are taking shots, making plays and finding open men. The boys who aren’t in the water first are just picking it up and are playing really strong water polo.”
The Bullfrogs started the afternoon by outscoring Calaveras 7-1 in the first quarter and never looked back. For Kelly, starting out in front not only puts the pressure on the opponents, but it also allows his team to dictate much of how the rest of the game is played.
“Even if we think that there may be a bit of a difference in the abilities of the teams, it’s absolutely critical to get out in front early,” Kelly said. “It’s easier to throttle back than push it to the floor and try to catch up.”
The Bullfrogs got goals in the first quarter from senior Zach Perry (3), sophomore Jakob Bouma (1), sophomore Airein Gish (1), senior Xander Dodds (1) and senior Cooper Oliver (1).
Bret Harte got a goal from Bouma to begin the second quarter, which put the Bullfrogs ahead 8-1. Calaveras responded with a goal from Jay Morill, but Bret Harte countered by going on a 5-0 run with goals from Oliver (2), Dodds (1), Simon Akers (1) and Brayden Bowersox (1). Calaveras ended the first half with back-to-back goals from Matthew Padula and Morill. Bret Harte led 14-4 at the midway point.
Freshman Riley Robertson began the second half by scoring Bret Harte’s 15th goal of the game. Calaveras responded with goals from Elias Garcia and Padula to cut the deficit to 15-6. Bret Harte ended the quarter with goals from Jesus Moncada (2) and Simon (1), while Calaveras got two more goals from Padula. Heading into the final seven minutes, the Bullfrogs had a strong 19-8 advantage.
The Red Hawks started the fourth quarter with goals from Tanner Wright, Padula and Morill, but that would be all they would score. After being outscored by Calaveras 3-0 early in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte ended the afternoon on a 4-0 run with a goal from Mason Johnson, Bowersox and two goals from Urijah Gish.
Padula led Calaveras with a game-high eight goals, while Morill scored three times and Garcia and Wright each scored once. Morill finished with a team-high two assists.
“I’m proud of them, but we still have a lot of things to work on,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “There are times when they are driving the ball and they are two meters away and for some reason they stop and look around and it’s like they are looking for permission to shoot the ball. When they are there, they need to shoot. So, we need to work on the hesitation and the team chemistry, because the team chemistry is not there yet.”
As for the Bullfrogs, Perry, Akers and Oliver each scored three goals; Bouma, Dodds, Bowersox, Moncada and Urijah Gish all scored twice; and Airein Gish, Robertson and Johnson scored once. Perry, Airein Gish, Oliver and Bowersox all had one assist.
With the win, Bret Harte improves to 5-1 in the MLL standings and sits all alone in second place. With the Bullfrogs having their best season in program history, Kelly is doing his best to enjoy every moment of it.
“I can’t express how gratifying it is,” Kelly said. “I don’t know how much credit for this I can take. These are good and smart boys with an amazing work ethic. But it’s very gratifying now because we are 5-1 and I’m not sure that Bret Harte water polo has ever started out a season like that. And if I want to really be a glutton about the whole thing, I can count the two preseason wins to our list. It’s extraordinarily gratifying to have what I believe to have the best Bret Harte water polo season ever.”