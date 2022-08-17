Bullfrogs field a varsity team and look to continue to grow

There is something special about playing under the Friday night lights, especially in a tight-knit community where football is the biggest show in town. But for the past few years, those Friday night lights have been turned off in Angels Camp.
The last time a varsity football game was played at Dorroh Field was in October 2019. Football was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19, and a lack of numbers prevented the Bullfrogs from fielding a team for the short spring season of 2021. And in the fall of 2021, numbers again hurt the program, as there were not enough players to form a varsity team.
While the call to only field a JV team in fall of 2021 was a difficult one for head coach Kelly Osborn to make, it was the correct one. With a decent sized roster filled with freshman, sophomore and junior players, the 2021 season was all about rebuilding the foundation of the program from the ground up. Although the wins didn’t come against varsity opponents, the Bullfrog players got the taste of success, which is something that hasn’t happened in quite some time.
Now, Bret Harte not only has enough players to fill a varsity team, but a JV squad as well. And although the numbers could be more, the fact that JV and varsity football will once again be played under the Friday night lights is something that nobody associated with the purple and gold can gripe at.
“It feels good just to be ahead of the game on where we were last year,” Osborn said. “We were trying to figure ourselves out, whether we were going to have a varsity (team) or not. Then you have to reorganize and say, ‘OK, we are only going to have a JV,’ and how are we going to structure that? Coming into this year, we were pretty excited about the players who were returning to give us a varsity program, and we’ve had some pretty good numbers with our ninth and 10th graders so that we can actually have a JV team as well.”
While Osborn has enough bodies to fill both a JV and varsity team, his cup isn’t exactly overflowing with players. And even though the start of the season is Friday night, Osborn won’t discourage anyone who still wants to give football a try from coming out to practice.
“We still feel that we are thin, and we still feel that there are dudes on campus who could really help us by coming out,” Osborn said. “There is some talent on campus that we would still love to have join us and be a part of us. We are having a good time and the kids seem to enjoy being out here. We work really hard, and they enjoy being around each other. The chemistry is good, and we have fun being part of a football team.”
Dakota Stephens is one of the Bret Harte senior players who is looking forward to stepping onto the field under the Friday night lights as a part of the main event. Stephens, like every member of Bret Harte’s team, will be making his varsity debut when the Bullfrogs take on Liberty Ranch in Galt and the tough fullback/linebacker is ready for the season to begin.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Stephens said. “The thing that is going to make it the most exciting is that it’s going to be under the lights. We played freshmen teams last year. But this year, we’ll actually have teams to compete against, and I hope that it ends up being a competition under the lights. It’ll be one last hurrah during senior year and a way to kick start Bret Harte football again.”
In 2021, Bret Harte’s JV team went 4-4. And in each one of those games, the Bullfrogs either picked up a convincing victory, or were in the contest deep into the fourth quarter. Osborn can feel that the momentum and excitement that surrounded the squad in 2021 has carried over to this season.
“We are constantly talking about having the belief,” Osborn said. “The opposite of belief is doubt and the opposite of fight is quit. We are trying to get these guys to realize that we can’t ever have any quit or any doubt about how we are going to perform. We are just going to have to keep working hard to achieve our goals, and the thing is that we feel like we have a lot of player leadership that is taking place on the field as well in order to keep that going. We constantly talk about being self-motivated and not relying on the coaches to kick you in the butt all the time.”
Bret Harte will have starters on both sides of the ball who not only have never played in a varsity game, but who have never even played in a high school football game. Senior running back/defensive back Ezra Radabaugh knows that his team may not have the experience that other squads may have and that’s something that is out of their control. What Radabaugh does feel his team can control is the effort they put forth on every play.
“We are going to outwork everybody,” Radabaugh said. “We may not have the most talented people and we don’t have the deepest roster, but we know that we’ve been coming out here three hours a day every day and we are proud of that. We know that we are going to outwork everybody on the field.”
Offense
With all of its major weapons returning to the field in 2022, along with a big offensive line, the Bullfrogs should be able to find the end zone enough to keep the hometown fans satisfied. With the offense seemingly the same from the previous year, Osborn didn’t have to spend a long time introducing terminology and schemes to his players. After a quick review, the Bullfrogs seemed to pick up right where they left off a year ago.
“We were able to expand pretty quickly on what we did last year,” Osborn said. “It was really nice that the kids understood the terminology, so we look at the timing of our install and it was way ahead of where it was last summer. AMA is also doing a great job of running our stuff and those boys came in prepared and ready to add to what we were doing, so it wasn’t new learning for them.”
Returning as quarterback is senior Dylan Knick. Knick’s positive strides as a signal caller were obvious during his junior season and Osborn feels that his quarterback has only continued to improve over the summer and into the first few weeks of practice.
“He’s really familiar with our offense, so his footwork and his timing when he has to make reads comes really naturally to him because he has been in our system,” Osborn said. “I think that Dylan set higher expectations for his play. He’s been hard on himself if he’s made some poor throws and he has been working hard on trying to improve that.”
Bret Harte’s running game will be handled by the three-headed beast of Stephens, Radabaugh and Blayne Pullin. Stephens is a typical fullback, who has no problem lowering his shoulder and running through defenders, while Radabaugh and Pullin are quick and shifty backs who also aren’t allergic to contact.
“It’s nice to have three really good runners who feel comfortable with the ball in their hands,” Osborn said. “It’s nice to have a compliment with the three backs. Pullin can either play wing or halfback for us. He’s not only a pretty fast runner, but he runs tough, and he definitely brings his shoulder.”
When Knick drops back to pass, he has the option of throwing to Stephens, Pullin or Radabaugh out of the backfield, but he can also find tight ends Thomas Habschied or Austin Blodgett, along with receiver Karson Thomasy.
“Karson Thomasy is going to be someone we are going to look to a little bit more as far as his athleticism,” Osborn said. “He catches the ball really well.”
When it comes to the offensive line, Bret Harte has a strong starting five. From left to right on the line will be the senior quintet of Axel Garcia, Sam Whitt, Massen Pruden, Lucas Sawyer and Josh Bragg. Although he hasn’t played since his freshman year, Garcia is someone who has stood out to Osborn early in the season.
“When he was a freshman, we were looking at Axel to be the most promising of all five of those guys,” Osborn said. “Axel has come back and has definitely impressed us.”
Defense
Because the Bullfrogs don’t have a deep roster, the majority of the players who play offense will also be asked to turn around and play defense. Being a one-way player isn’t an option for Bret Harte players.
“That’s Bret Harte football,” Osborn said. “We don’t have the luxury of having one-way players. Those guys will be on the opposite side of the ball as well.”
The defensive line will be made up by the same players who were on the offensive line. Osborn is confident in the ability of his linebackers, which are led by Stephens and Whitt.
“It’s a real compliment between him (Stephens) and Sam Whitt at the linebacker positions,” Osborn said. “They both perform differently. Dakota (Stephens) is a real spearhead. When he hits things, it’s really an attack toward the line of scrimmage with usually a pretty vicious hit and he brings that leadership with him. Sam (Whitt) is a captain, and he calls the defense and he’s commanding what is going on out there and talking to his defense and those guys rally behind him as well.”
In the secondary, Pullin, Radabaugh, Thomasy and first-year player Troy Dragomanovich will look to blanket receivers and make tackles in the open field. Dragomanovich will not be the only first-year player to find serious playing time during the season and Osborn knows that everyone has the ability to be a solid player, and he’s looking forward to seeing who steps up.
“If you get a diamond in the rough or you get a kid who is a first-year kid, and he turns out to be a dude, then that’s a win,” Osborn said. “We keep combing the sidewalks here at Bret Harte and are trying to get more kids to come out and give us the numbers that we need.”
Rebuilding a program isn’t something that can happen in one season. It starts at the youth level, and it also takes years of dedication from coaches and players. Osborn hopes that with every win his Bullfrogs capture, that the excitement for the program continues to grow and that Bret Harte football can once again be a challenge to anyone on the schedule.
“We think we have a competitive preseason, and we feel that we can win some ball games during our preseason and hopefully that’ll give us some momentum,” Osborn said. “League has been our tough go for quite a few years, and we’ve been the doormat of the league and we certainly don’t have that attitude. We want to go into every league game knowing that we can win it and that’s what we have to do. We actually have to be able to win in order to turn that mindset around. It’s starting to change, and we’ll see. This might be the year that we get things going in the right direction.”
As for Stephens, he knows that he might not get to experience the thrill of being a Mother Lode League champion, but when the Bullfrogs do end the season at the top of the league standings, it will be because of the foundation that was laid during his junior and senior year. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t want to contend for a league title this season. However, he knows that the effort that he and his teammates put forth this season can possibly make an impact for years to come.
“We realize what position we are in, and we realize that our main purpose here is to reinstall the football program and reinstall a competitive spirit in this school, and that goes way beyond football,” Stephens said. “And even if we don’t win a league title this year, or next year, or in the next five years, hopefully we’ve got enough spirit invigorated that by the time we get a whole new class in and all the way up to varsity, that we’ll have some kids who know how to play football and are willing to compete and have the spirit of fighters.”