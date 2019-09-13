Bullfrog volleyball beats Argo in three
Enterprise photo by Amber Pappé

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team got back into the win column with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-21, 25-12) win over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday evening in Jackson.

Junior Mikenna Grotto had five kills and four blocks; Hailey Callahan had five kills and three digs; Emma Land had four kills and four digs; Eden Strauch had four kills; Katrina Swift had a team-high 10 assists and eight serving aces; Gabi Hutchens had five digs and one ace; and Bianca Rael had five digs and one ace.

Bret Harte (4-5, 2-1 MLL) has a tough battle coming on Sept. 17 as the Bullfrogs take on league leader Sonora at 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.