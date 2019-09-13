Bullfrog volleyball beats Argo in three

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team got back into the win column with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-21, 25-12) win over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday evening in Jackson.
Junior Mikenna Grotto had five kills and four blocks; Hailey Callahan had five kills and three digs; Emma Land had four kills and four digs; Eden Strauch had four kills; Katrina Swift had a team-high 10 assists and eight serving aces; Gabi Hutchens had five digs and one ace; and Bianca Rael had five digs and one ace.
Bret Harte (4-5, 2-1 MLL) has a tough battle coming on Sept. 17 as the Bullfrogs take on league leader Sonora at 6 p.m. in Angels Camp.