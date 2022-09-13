Bullfrogs are unable to stop El Dorado in blowout loss

In a rare Monday night football game, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were unable to capture their first victory of the 2022 season. Bret Harte lost on the road to the El Dorado Cougars 74-6 Monday night in Placerville.
Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Sept. 8 because of a referee shortage in the greater Sacramento area. However, a few hours before the players were set to leave Angels Camp, the contest was postponed to Monday because of the Mosquito Fire.
The Bullfrogs started as hot as possible, as senior fullback Dakota Stephens rumbled 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. However, the long run from Stephens was the highlight of the night, as the Bullfrogs went on to be outscored 74-0.
Bret Harte trailed 39-6 at the end of a first quarter that took nearly an hour to complete. At halftime, El Dorado pushed its lead to 60-6. The Bullfrogs allowed 14 more points in the final 24 minutes of play.
The loss drops Bret Harte to 0-3 in the preseason. The Bullfrogs will look to get in the win column and the timing couldn’t be better, as Friday night is homecoming in Angels Camp. Bret Harte will host Millennium and the junior varsity will take on Central Catholic.
The 2022 homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the varsity game. Admission to the game will be $8 for adults, $6 for students and $4 for seniors (60 years +), veterans and children under 10.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to El Dorado 51-0 Monday night to El Dorado. The JV Bullfrogs are now 0-2.
