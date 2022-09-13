Bullfrogs are unable to stop El Dorado in blowout loss
Buy Now

In a rare Monday night football game, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs were unable to capture their first victory of the 2022 season. Bret Harte lost on the road to the El Dorado Cougars 74-6 Monday night in Placerville.

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Sept. 8 because of a referee shortage in the greater Sacramento area. However, a few hours before the players were set to leave Angels Camp, the contest was postponed to Monday because of the Mosquito Fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.