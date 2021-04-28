Water rivalry: Calaveras and Bret Harte swimmers clash in pool

It doesn’t matter what sport it is, there’s always a little extra excitement, motivation and effort put into a head-to-head meeting between Bret Harte and Calaveras. Wednesday’s swim meet in Angels Camp was no exception.
Calaveras’ boys topped Bret Harte 61-24, while the female Bullfrogs bested Calaveras 86-56 in the first of two swim meets between the two rival schools in 2021.
“There’s always more energy when we take on Bret Harte, especially when we come here,” Calaveras coach Suzanne Butler said. “These kids love it and this is definitely a very energetic team.”
After having the first meet of the season out of the way, Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo felt her swimmers were more comfortable with everything that goes into a swim meet while taking on Calaveras.
“They were more confident,” Rugo said. “They were so unsure of even what a swim meet was like last week. To see their confidence go up was really fun.”
Calaveras has a roster that is made up of 17 girls and nine boys. But it’s the number of new faces that came out to join the swim team that excites Butler.
“We have new faces and we have seniors where I wish we would have had them for four years,” Butler said. “We have Taylor Wilson, who is a dancer and she’s an athlete. We’ve got Ava Saiers, who plays travel volleyball and other sports and she pulled the fastest 50 free today. We have some boys who play water polo, so we do have some new faces who have made an impact on our team this year.”
Girls: Bret Harte 86, Calaveras 56
Bret Harte was able to compete in all 11 events, while Calaveras did not field a swimmer in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Calaveras’ Piper Garcia, Natalie Miller, Lian Tuazon and Ava Saiers placed first (2:25.76), while Bret Harte’s Zoe Day, Tanner MacDonald, Chase Silva and Haley Hayden finished second (2:27.50) and the Bullfrog quartet of Kenna Williams, Makenna Tutthill, Kaylee Kautz and Jasmine Zausch placed third (2:39.55).
In the 200-yard freestyle, MacDonald finished first (2:46.80) followed by Day (2:54.27) and Calaveras’ Taylor Wilson (3:06.25). Bret Harte’s Silva placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with her time of 2:51.81. Placing second was Calaveras’ Tuazon (3:17.06), which was just ahead of Bret Harte’s Hayden (3:17.66).
Calaveras’ Saiers took first in the 50-yard freestyle (31.50), followed by teammates Karsyn Miller (31.95) and Vanessa Baysinger (32.39). In the 100-yard butterfly, Bret Harte’s Williams was the lone swimmer and she finished in 1:27.23. Silva took first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:10.02), followed by Day (1:17.08) and a third-place finish from Calaveras’ Nicolette Devitt (1:18.47).
Tutthill, a freshman, stepped up to swim the 500-yard freestyle and was the only female swimmer to do so and she finished in 7:56.18. Rugo was impressed with Tutthill’s willingness to try one of the more strenuous events.
“I think Makenna did great swimming the 500 for the first time,” Rugo said. “That’s kind of a scary event and she actually stepped up and offered to do it herself.”
The 200-yard relay ended with a first-place finish from the Bret Harte team of Silva, Williams, Hayden and Kautz (2:07.35), with Calaveras’ Baysinger, Cora Heusel, Saiers and Miller placing second (2:12.12) and Calaveras’ Tuazon, Devitt, Garcia and Zoe Stockdale finishing third (2:19.32). Bret Harte took first, second and third in the 100-yard backstroke, with Hayden leading the way (1:27.33), followed by Kautz (1:29.08) and Williams (1:29.17).
Calaveras’ Karsyn Miller finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:27.82), followed by Bret Harte’s MacDonald (1:29.06) and Tutthill (1:35.23). And in the 400-yard relay, Bret Harte’s Tutthill, MacDonald, Day and Zausch (5:27.48) outlasted Calaveras’ Madison Duval, Emily Fuller, Miller and Wilson (6:10.19).
Boys: Calaveras 61, Bret Harte 24
With Bret Harte only having three male swimmers on its roster, Calaveras ended up winning the majority of the events. Calaveras was able to compete against Bret Harte in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Noah Cardiel finished first (26.33), followed by teammate Jacob Williams (26.62). Calaveras’ Wyatt Moore placed third in 27.01. Calaveras finished first, second and third in the 100-yard freestyle, led by Moore (1:05.17), John Paapke (1:09.05) and Conner Kirchgatter (1:10.27). Bret Harte freshman Ezra Miller finished fourth in 1:25.43.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Bret Harte’s Noah Cardiel placed first (1:09.77), ahead of Calaveras' Kirchgatter (1:35.28). Cardiel, a junior, is eying the school backstroke record of 59.64 set by Jordan Jonson in 2014. Rugo feels that with some more training and time, Cardiel could be on the right path to get close.
“He was definitely moving,” Rugo said about Cardiel’s performance Wednesday. “He is shooting for a school record in the 100 backstroke. We can definitely work on his starts and his turns to drop some time this season. Because he’s a junior, he has until next year to work on that.”
The final head-to-head matchup was the 100-yard breaststroke, in which Bret Harte’s Williams (1:19.54) beat Calaveras’ Jaden Kennedy (1:21.46).
Calaveras went unchallenged in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly, the 500-yard freestyle and the 400-yard relay.
The group of Kirchgatter, Paapke, Kennedy and Moore finished the 200-yard medley relay in 2:24.08. Senior Allan Ramos finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:44.17. Kennedy had a time of 1:19.62 in the 100-yard butterfly. Jacob Williams earned high praise from Butler with his performance in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 7:55.76. And the foursome of Avery Long, Paapke, Ramos and Williams finished the 400-yard relay in 4:47.88.
Bret Harte will return to the pool May 5 to take on Amador and Argonaut in Jackson, while Calaveras will head to Sonora to challenge the Wildcats. Calaveras and Bret Harte will compete one final time head-to-head, which will be May 18 in San Andreas.