Calaveras captures its 9th shutout of the year with a 4-0 win over Argonaut

After two tough losses the week prior, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team got back in the win column with their ninth shutout of the season. The nine shutouts are the most for any Calaveras team since pre-2004.

The Red Hawks picked up their third Mother Lode League victory with a 4-0 shutout of the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night in Jackson.

