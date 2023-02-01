Calaveras captures its 9th shutout of the year with a 4-0 win over Argonaut

After two tough losses the week prior, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team got back in the win column with their ninth shutout of the season. The nine shutouts are the most for any Calaveras team since pre-2004.
The Red Hawks picked up their third Mother Lode League victory with a 4-0 shutout of the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night in Jackson.
“It was good to see smiles on the lads tonight,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Last week was a little rough, so it feels good to get a win.”
Calaveras led 2-0 at halftime and then added two more goals in the final 40 minutes. Tommaso Vaia and Jake Robinson both found the back of the net twice, while Aiden Hollenbach recorded two assists and Vaia and Daniel Acevedo each had one assist.
Defensively, senior goalie Tanner Wright didn’t allow a goal and according to Leetham, Landon Harrington and Diego Arias were “phenomenal” on defense.
“We played good soccer tonight and that always makes a coach sleep better,” Leetham said.
Calaveras (3-4-0 MLL) jumped into third place in the Mother Lode League standings with its win and Bret Harte’s 2-0 loss to Sonora. The Red Hawks will try and make it two wins in a row when they take on the Amador Buffaloes at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in Sutter Creek.