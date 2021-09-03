Escalon hands Bullfrogs their second loss of the season

One benefit to having a roster of 13 is that Bret Harte head girls’ golf coach Diane Winsby can mix and match whenever it’s required. For the first time in three matches, Winsby put a few first-year players out on the links and was pleased with their results.
While the new players had no problem fitting in, as a team, the Bullfrogs were unable to leave the course with a victory. Bret Harte lost to the Escalon Cougars 231-252 Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“Today was a tough loss for the girls, but I am very proud of them for stepping up and playing as well as they did,” Winsby said. “I had to play a couple of rookies and they really stepped up and played great, especially for competing in their first match. It was a good opportunity for them and for me to see how they would do and they really did well.”
For Bret Harte, Makenna Robertson led the way by shooting a team-low 57; freshman Maggie Kristoff shot a 64; Caroline Krpan carded a 65; Sophia Ruff shot a 66; Ella Bach shot a 67; and Kali Smith finished with a 77. Escalon’s Lucy Allba earned medalist honors by shooting a 48.
Bret Harte (1-2) is not scheduled to return to the links until Sept. 14, when it takes on the Summerville Bears in Sonora.
“I am really pleased with the fact that they are improving daily,” Winsby said. “It has been a strange year and tough for the kids, but they are a tough group and watch out, they are just getting started. This team is made up of a wonderful group of young ladies and as their coach, I could not be prouder of each and every one of them.”