Calaveras beats Amador in the bottom of the seventh

After only scoring six runs in a 6-1 win over the Sonora Wildcats Wednesday afternoon, Calaveras broke out the bats in a major way against Amador.
There’s been no team in the Mother Lode League who has given Calaveras a better consistent battle over the past few years than Amador, but there was no stopping Calaveras Friday afternoon. Calaveras recorded 16 hits, drew seven walks and stole four bags in a 20-1 trouncing of Amador in Sutter Creek.
Calaveras scored four times in the top of the first and followed that with one in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and six in the fifth. Amador’s lone run came in the bottom of the third.
Junior Madison Clark hit two of Calaveras’ four home runs and also legged out a triple. She finished the day with six RBIs, scored four runs and drew two walks. The younger Clark sister, Bailie, also recorded a home run, as did senior slugger Angelina DeLeon, who also had three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Senior Destiney Key had two doubles, drove in two and scored twice. And senior Crishay Jaramillo had one hit and scored three runs.
In the circle, sophomore Macy Villegas picked up her fourth win of the season. Villegas pitched four innings, gave up two hits, one run and walked two. Junior Camryn Harvey pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a baserunner.
Calaveras (4-0 Mother Lode League) has outscored its opponents 60-10 in four games and will look to push its streak to five in a row when it hosts Argonaut at 5 p.m., April 28 in San Andreas. Calaveras will then take on Summerville at 4 p.m., April 30 in Tuolumne.