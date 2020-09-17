Sorry, I can’t do math; I’m running

Simple equations are hard enough. Add running long distances into my mathematical figuring and forget it.
Trying to solve math problems during a marathon is a numerical nightmare for the number challenged. I’m one of those unlucky sorts.
Why, someone might ask, would a runner be trying to do math problems while running any distance? Shouldn’t balancing the checkbook be left to other times when one wants to be irritated? The answer to those questions comes in the words, “distance” and “irritated.”
Running is typically not just exercise but therapy for most. It’s a chance to focus on oneself, work through things that might be problems, and generally get out of one’s own head. The bigger the problems, the more the miles.
Even though running might help one solve life’s problems, it also creates one the more miles run: clear thought.
There was a time when I could walk 20 miles, no problem. I thought when I started running the ability to walk such a long way would translate into easily running a long way.
I was wrong.
The first day I started running was a workday. I decided to bring running shoes and clothes to change into, then run home from work. It was about 1.5 miles. I thought it would be a breeze.
Again, I was wrong.
The first block was a breeze. The second a little tougher. By the third I questioned why anyone would do this awful activity. Being drawn and quartered seemed preferable; after all, that has an end.
Halfway through the run I started to bargain with myself. If I could make it to the next block, I could stop and walk a block. The stubborn German part of my brain nixed that idea when a block had passed. I eventually made it home, having run the distance and being completely irritated.
As my distances grew, I began to think I could go further and further. I signed up for races, 5k-distance races first, then my first half marathon. Here’s where the math comes in.
My first half marathon was the Dignity Health St. Joe’s half marathon that used to run in Stockton from the University of the Pacific grounds, down along the river, through Brookside and back to UOP. It was a beautiful fall run along levees, with cool breezes and dancing swirls of leaves.
But I couldn’t care less about any of that because of the math I was doing.
For each mile that I ran, I was trying to figure out how much further I had to go. Seems simple enough. A half marathon is 13.1 miles. If I’ve run three, I have 10.1 left to go. About the six-mile mark is when it all gets muddled for me. It’s at that point that I try to factor in my current pace. If I can continue to run this at an eight-minute, 30-second pace …
It stops being about just what I’ve run versus what I have left to run and becomes about how quickly I can end the madness.
For whatever reason, the scrambled brain takes numbers that don’t factor into the equation and tries factoring them into the equation. For example, I will have the thought that at mile 11, I’ll only have 2.1 miles left. Say at that point I was at mile eight. My brain will say, “Huzzah! You only have three miles left! Now, how long will it take at your current pace? Did you carry the one? What does ‘X’ stand for?”
As such, when I reached mile 11, I realized I had a little under 20 minutes left to go before I’d be finished. I felt so defeated. How could something as trustworthy as math have let me down? I know we haven’t always been on the best of terms, but I never denied it was right.
At some point, however, I just stop trying to calculate during a run. I know it’s a futile effort. I break up with math and we go our separate ways. But, just like a love junkie, I keep coming back to it, right up to the last quarter mile.
Now, let me tell you about how I ran 31 miles and solved world peace with runner’s math …