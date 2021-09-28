Robertson earns medalist honors in road loss to Linden

The Bret Harte girls’ golf team suffered a tough 229-262 loss to the Linden Lions Tuesday afternoon at Elk Horn Golf Club in Stockton. The loss drops Bret Harte’s league record to 3-5.
Even though her team couldn't pick up the victory, Bullfrog Makenna Robertson earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 52. Trinity Kekai-Acedo shot a 66; freshman Maggie Kristoff shot a 69; freshman Kali Smith carded a 75; and sophomore Megan Scott finished the afternoon by shooting a 77.
Bret Harte was scheduled to take on the Sonora Wildcats Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp, but that match has been postponed. The Bullfrogs will return to the links on Thursday as they take on Escalon on the road. Bret Harte’s next home match will be Oct. 5 vs. Ripon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.