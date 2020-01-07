Calaveras knocks off defending league champs

There was no better opponent for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team to begin Mother Lode League play with than the defending league champion Summerville Bears. In a battle of two of the top teams in the MLL, it was Calaveras who walked off of Summerville’s Thorsted Field with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
“It was very exciting to win our opening Mother Lode League match, especially against the defending champions,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “Our guys, as usual, played with tremendous heart and poise on the field.”
Calaveras got both of its goals in the opening 40 minutes. The first score came from a corner kick by Josh Cox to senior Bennie Hesser, who headed the ball into the net. Calaveras added to its lead with a goal from senior Andrew Celli, with an assist from junior Jamie Espiritu.
Defensively, junior goalkeeper Allan Ramos recorded 10 saves, which includes some late in the game to preserve the shutout. Along with Ramos, senior Harmann Shergill helped frustrate the Summerville offense.
Calaveras (1-0 MLL) will have another road game as it takes on Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.