Bullfrogs battle in the rain and mud to a 1-1 tie against Ripon

RIPON – Ezra Radabaugh was drenched from head to toe. His uniform was no longer white, as mud and water altered its appearance.
Radabaugh and the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team just finished playing 80 minutes in constant rain on a muddy field. And for Radabaugh, the experience of playing in such unique conditions brought him back to his younger days of splashing around in the mud with his friends. For a short period of time, Radabaugh wasn’t a high school senior; he was a 10-year-old boy again having fun in the rain.
“The second we stepped onto the field and it was raining, we just started running around and slipping everywhere,” Radabaugh said with a smile. “It's like we are 10 years old again just running around and having fun and it really brings the fun of the game back. Then again, we still want to win, so there’s that, too. A mixture of fun and competition is really nice.”
As memorable as the experience was, it would have been even better if the Bullfrogs were able to leave the muddy field with a victory. Nevertheless, the rainy battle between Bret Harte and the Ripon Indians ended in a 1-1 tie on Thursday afternoon in Ripon.
The rain game with Ripon was Bret Harte’s third contest in four days. And in that stretch, the Bullfrogs have gone 0-2-1.
“My expectations are still very high for this program and for this team,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “All things considered, we’ll take the draw, but it should have been 5-0.”
The first 40 minutes of play was all about the players getting used to the conditions. The constant rain and muddy field made moving the ball and trying to get any offensive momentum very difficult. Not only was footing an issue, but the ball was heavier because of it being wet, which made passing and shooting a little more complicated.
“It affects everything,” Radabaugh said about the conditions. “Obviously we still have skill, and the other team does too and it’s the matchup between our skills, but then again, we are not prepared for these kinds of playing conditions because we practice and play on a turf field. It was fun, but we definitely could have beaten them on our own field.”
Gouveia added, “I don’t think it’s a confidence issue, but it’s certainly frustrating when you know that you can do something, and the conditions steal that opportunity from you. I think they are probably frustrated, but you could see that these guys walked off the field smiling, and they had a good time. It was a good experience.”
The first half ended with neither team putting the ball into the back of the net. Radabaugh walked off the muddy field and was unhappy with his performance in the opening 40 minutes, as he felt there were a number of opportunities for him to score that he was unable to capitalize on.
“Everyone is playing on the same field, and I should have made those shots,” Radabaugh said. “If their team is making shots, then I should be making shots. There is always a ‘but,’ but you should never worry about that; you should just play.”
Less than two minutes into the second half, Bret Harte was finally able to add a goal to its side of the scoreboard. Bret Harte’s Brayden Bowersox sent a pass deep down the field and Radabaugh was able to score with only the Ripon goalie in front of him. Radabaugh’s goal was his first of the season and Bret Harte’s first of the week.
“It really felt good, and I know what I’m capable of now,” Radabaugh said. “Coming off of last year, I’m expected to score two or three goals per game, and it just wasn't happening. Now that I scored that goal, I know where I’m at and I’m back at it.”
The Bullfrogs (1-2-1) had a 1-0 lead for only about 10 minutes, as Ripon scored its lone goal of the wet afternoon with 27:45 to play. Neither team scored the rest of the game and both squads had to settle for a 1-1 tie.
“We definitely should have won,” Radabaugh said. “I should have had three goals and my teammates should have had some goals and they (Ripon) shouldn’t have had a single goal.”
Gouveia knows that playing three games in four days and not picking up a victory can take a toll on any team. And although the Bullfrogs were unable to beat Ripon in the rain, the experience of playing in such unique conditions helped soften the blow and reminded the players that it’s OK to have fun, especially in the rain.
“They are struggling mentally right now because their performances haven’t been what they expect them to be, so they needed a little bit of this good time today,” Gouveia said.
On Wednesday night, Bret Harte lost on the road to Bradshaw Christian 3-0.
