Bullfrogs battle in the rain and mud to a 1-1 tie against Ripon
RIPON – Ezra Radabaugh was drenched from head to toe. His uniform was no longer white, as mud and water altered its appearance.

Radabaugh and the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team just finished playing 80 minutes in constant rain on a muddy field. And for Radabaugh, the experience of playing in such unique conditions brought him back to his younger days of splashing around in the mud with his friends. For a short period of time, Radabaugh wasn’t a high school senior; he was a 10-year-old boy again having fun in the rain.

