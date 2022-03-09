Bullfrogs look to have a strong 2022 season on the diamond

For the first time since taking over the Bret Harte High School baseball program in the summer of 2020, Josh Bailey had a full offseason and a full season of games to look forward to.
In his first season as Bret Harte’s head coach, Bailey only got to see his team play in 13 games during the short 2021 spring season. Now, after a full offseason and a full schedule of games to play, Bailey feels good about the future of his program and the 2022 season.
“Last year, I had the opportunity to coach kids who were really looking forward to baseball, as it was really the only sport that had its true season,” Bailey said. “This year, I have a lot of kids who are two- and three-sport athletes. You can tell the wear-and-tear on them is a little different. They have come to me this year in different shapes and sizes than they were last year. Some of them are in a better position as athletes, and that’s exciting. What we have are boys who are excited for baseball and excited for what this season can bring for them. I think the length of the season is going to play to our benefit; I hope.”
Bret Harte has a solid mixture of key returning players and fresh faces. Some of the returning players that Bailey will lean on are Austin Broglio, Kenny Scott, Erik Trent and Noah Adams. The four seniors all played for Bailey in 2021 and have already made an impact early in 2022.
New to the varsity squad is Carston Weidmann, Dylan Knick, sophomore Ben Lenard, freshman Boston Williams, junior Ezra Radabaugh and freshman Jack Trent. Sophomore Walker Maurer spent some time on the varsity squad last year as a freshman.
“What’s nice is we have a lot of guys who are multifaceted in their ability to compete and do stuff beyond just one position or one role offensively,” Bailey said. “We have a lot of guys who understand that in order for us to be successful, they need to be able to wear multiple hats. I think with this team, we have a lot of guys who can do two or three things really well and that’s going to play a lot to our success this year.”
The Bullfrogs have won two of their first three preseason games. Bret Harte began the season with a 10-0 road win over McNair before losing to Union Mine 7-3 and then once again defeating McNair, this time 17-1. Bret Harte will have two more preseason games before league play begins. In those games, Bailey hopes to have a stronger idea of who his everyday players will be.
“In the preseason, you’re looking for what the boys do with opportunities when they get them,” Bailey said. “Whether it’s pitching, hitting or defense, you are trying to figure out what your starting nine looks like through the process of preseason games. We’ll try and shuffle it up when it comes to pitchers, the batting order and guys on defense. We’re trying to see it all, and we want to give the boys an opportunity to prove their worth for what they think they can do, versus what the team needs them to do.”
Last season, Bret Harte won just two games and dropped 11. However, a number of those losses were by only a run, or the game was decided in extra innings. Bailey hopes that the experience his team had last year playing in close games will be an added benefit this year, should his team play in more tight contests.
“Playing in tight ball games last year with a lot of these guys returning, hopefully we’ll learn and grow from that,” Bailey said. “I think those games from last year will play to our benefit this year. Hopefully we’ll find success. I truly do think we have a team who can compete one through nine. With that being said, you never know what the league season will hold. You don't know what the other teams match up with on their rosters. But I really do hope that last year's close, and tight games are flipped for us this year and we are the benefactors of those close games.”
Bret Harte will play Escalon and Venture Academy to wrap up its preseason and will host Sonora at 4 p.m., March 18 to begin Mother Lode League play.