You gotta be howling mad to think clothing can be lucky

I have never been one to believe in any kind of superstition. And especially not in a select attire or clothing. I know of and have heard of people having a lucky hat or even a lucky pair of underwear. But seriously, can an article of clothing bring luck?
Now, while I still believe the answer is no, I do feel that it might bring a certain level of comfort and confidence, which could ultimately result in a higher level of performance. This performance could be mistaken for luck.
Recently, I have found my select article of clothing. It is not in hat form or in underwear form. It is a magical and somewhat majestical wolf T-shirt that was purchased and given to me by my wife in a joking manner.
Now, why a wolf shirt? We have always admired the epic illustrations on those blankets you can find being sold along the highway. And many years back, one of them ended up wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree. The family wolf blanket is a thing. So, why not get a matching shirt from Walmart?
Just recently, I found myself wearing it during one of the tournaments. Buried beneath layers of winter clothes, the chance that it would be seen was low. However, the day heated up and it was out in the open for all eyes to see. We ended up finishing in second place, and I gave credit where credit is due, which is to the shirt.
Naturally, my tournament partner says, “You know you have to wear that for every tournament now,” and I now have it cleaned and ready for each event. To add to the level of excellence is a Carhartt vest, sweatshirt and suspenders to round out the complete outfit.
With one top-of-the-field finish, I would have said it was a joke. Two high rankings? Now we can start to believe in its powers. But it’s been four consecutive events we’ve gone second, first, second and first with big fish of the tournament in two events. That is a downright hot streak.
So, to think I’ll be wearing anything but the most epic lucky wolf shirt at the next tournament would be crazy. In fact, I’ve considered finding some other ones to add to the collection. It would be easy to join the current look and fit in with a jersey representing all the tackle companies, but what fun is that? And honestly, a jersey is cool and all, but magical powers? I don’t think so.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at (209) 743-9932.