The 2nd and 4th quarters hurt Calaveras in road loss to Colfax

In what could potentially have been a section championship preview, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t go blow-for-blow with the Colfax Falcons.
Two rough quarters were a big reason why Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory. The Red Hawks were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the fourth in a 65-30 loss to Colfax on Monday night in Colfax.
“The biggest take away is we have work to do to get better and games like this can help us do that,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said.
Perhaps the most noticeable statistic coming out of the loss is that Calaveras’ all-state senior Bailie Clark was held to only three points and did not score in the second half.
The Red Hawks tried to stick with the Falcons early in the night, as the opening quarter ended with Calaveras trailing 16-10. In the first quarter, junior Izzy Tapia scored four points, senior Brooke Nordahl drained a 3-point basket, senior Laney Koepp recorded a field goal and Clark made a free throw.
Calaveras got outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and trailed 36-20 at the midway point. Six of Calaveras' 10 points scored in the third quarter came from Tapia, while Nordahl and Koepp each added two points. And in the final eight minutes of play, Calaveras was unable to score a point, while the Falcons scored 16 for the 65-30 win.
Tapia led Calaveras with 12 points; Koepp and Nordahl each scored six; and senior Madyson Bernasconi and Clark each scored three in the loss.
Calaveras (3-2) will return to the floor on Thursday to take on Fairfield in the opening round of the Folsom Tournament.
