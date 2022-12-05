The 2nd and 4th quarters hurt Calaveras in road loss to Colfax

In what could potentially have been a section championship preview, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t go blow-for-blow with the Colfax Falcons.

Two rough quarters were a big reason why Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory. The Red Hawks were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the fourth in a 65-30 loss to Colfax on Monday night in Colfax.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.