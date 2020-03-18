Athlete of the Week: Keelie Koepp

Keelie Koepp may have played her final week of softball for Calaveras High School. With the remainder of the season up for grabs, the senior picked up the final out in the circle in the final game of the Pleasant Valley Tournament in Chico in a 13-3 victory over Shasta.
“I was thinking that and it’s funny because my dad let me pitch to the last batter of the last game we played, and I threw a changeup and I got an out,” Koepp said. “So, I got an out on one pitch and that could have been the end of my high school career.”
At the two-day tournament, Koepp went 8 for 14 with 10 RBIs, scored seven runs, smacked three doubles, one triple, walked twice, stole two bags and was hit by a pitch. And earlier in the week against Oakdale, Koepp had an RBI double.
With her season still in doubt, the weekend tournament was bittersweet.
“I’d be disappointed (if the season was over) because high school is fun, but I know that I have four more years of softball in college ahead of me,” Koepp said. “But knowing that it would be the end of playing with these girls would be upsetting.”