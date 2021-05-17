Bullfrog split golf home match with Bears, Wildcats

After a number of matches were postponed and rescheduled, the Bret Harte High School boys’ golf team finally got to once again play on its home course at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
On Monday, the Bullfrogs took on both the Summerville Bears and Sonora Wildcats. Bret Harte beat Summerville 267-276, but fell to Sonora 230-267. Senior Bullfrog Kieran Rymple led Bret Harte by shooting a 50; the freshman duo of Chance Herndon and Troy Dragomanovich each shot a 52; RJ Oatts carded a 53; and senior Karol Okulski finished the afternoon by shooting a 60.
On May 11, Bret Harte lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 230-275 at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione. Oatts shot a team-low 51, while Dragomanovich carded a 53.
Bret Harte will take on Amador Tuesday in Angels Camp and Summerville Thursday afternoon in Sonora.