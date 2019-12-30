Malamed and Clark lead Calaveras to victory over Ygnacio Valley

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team capped 2019 with a 53-44 road victory Dec. 28 against Ygnacio Valley. Calaveras was led in scoring by senior Gabriella Malamed and freshman Bailie Clark, who each finished with 16 points. The win gives Calaveras an overall record of 9-2 heading into January.
Calaveras only had a one-point advantage of 11-10 heading into the second quarter and pushed that lead to 24-20 by halftime. Heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras led 36-31, but went on to outscore Ygnacio Valley 17-13 for the win.
Malamed had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals; Bailie Clark scored 16 points had seven rebounds, two assists and four steals; LoLo Wyllie scored seven and had seven rebounds; Muriel Strange scored six; Frankie Pekarek and Skyler Cooper each added three points; and Madison Clark had two points, four assists and three steals.
Calaveras will take on Grant at 3:30 p.m., Friday at the New Year’s Shootout at Pittsburgh High School. Calaveras will return home to take on Lodi Jan. 10 in San Andreas.