There was plenty going on a decade ago

Remember 2010? It was a time when you could leave your house without wearing a hazmat suit, face masks were only useful in football and you didn’t have to ponder the idea of death should you want to eat at your favorite restaurant.
If you were born in 2010, there’s a good chance you’re named Isabella, Sophia, Emma, Olivia, Ava, Jacob, Ethan, Michael, Jayden, or William. It’s odd that Buster isn’t on that list, as San Francisco Giant rookie Buster Posey helped lead the Giants to their first World Series title since moving away from New York.
In 2010, we said goodbye to Leslie Nielson, Gary Coleman, George Blanda, Jimmy Dean, Teddy Pendergrass and Don Meredith.
McDonald’s started offering free WiFi and if you had a new iPad tablet, you could log on to the new app called Instagram and waste as much time as you previously did on Facebook and Myspace. So, while there was a lot that happened only a decade ago, there was plenty happening in the world of Calaveras County sports.
Winter
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball 2010 league season started off hot with wins over Amador and Summerville. Against Amador, Rachel Spellenberg scored 16 points and Sonya Garrison had eight boards. Then in a 51-27 victory over Summerville, Rachael Warner had 17 points and five steals, while Nicole Eason had 14 points and five boards.
Bret Harte then lost to Linden, Calaveras and Argonaut before bouncing back with a 45-42 win over Summerville. In the loss to Calaveras, Rachael Manners, Mackenzie Theiler, Sonya Garrison and Kelsey Miller scored six points each.
The Bullfrogs snapped a three-game skid with another win over Summerville, this time 45-42. Garrison had 13 points and six rebounds, while Warner had 11 points, five steals and three assists in the three-point victory. Bret Harte followed that with a 47-25 win over Amador, but ended the season with three straight losses, including a 49-36 defeat to Calaveras. Warner scored 13 points in the final game of the season.
Warner was placed on the MLL first-team, while Garrison made the second-team and Haley Heryford, Kelsey Millar and Rachel Spellenberg were put on the all-academic team.
Bret Harte boys’ basketball entered the 2010 Mother Lode League season 7-9 and dropped its league opener to Amador 42-40 on a last-second basket. Martin De Anda scored 10 points to lead the Bullfrogs and Robbie Brag added nine points and five boards in his first game after being sidelined with a knee injury.
After losing to Linden, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras, even with 23 points from De Anda. The Bullfrogs picked up their first league victory with an 82-53 win over Argonaut. De Anda had 18 points; Bragg had 16 points and seven rebounds; Matt Airola had 12 points; Jacob Willis scored 11; and Jackson Gates finished with eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
The good times didn’t last, as Bret Harte lost to Summerville twice, Amador and Linden, before again beating Argonaut. Bret Harte lost its final game of the season 57-55 to Calaveras and finished the year 9-17 and 2-8 in league play.
Calaveras boys’ hoops entered 2010 with an 11-4 record and looked to keep its momentum rolling and began league play with a 66-45 win over Linden, who had current New York Yankee Aaron Judge on its roster. Reigning league MVP Aaron Gillis scored a season-high 18 points and sparked a Calaveras 19-0 run. Tony Romero had 19 points and Devin White added 12 points in the win.
Calaveras then won two more over Amador and Argonaut before taking on Bret Harte at home. Calaveras beat its rivals 75-60 to improve to 4-0 in league play. Calaveras was 5-0 in the league standings after a win over Summerville, but suffered its first loss in a 52-50 overtime defeat to Amador. Even with the one loss, Calaveras went undefeated the remainder of the league season, capping things with a 57-55 win over Bret Harte.
Calaveras ended the regular season 22-6 and was rewarded with the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section IV playoffs and began with a 52-37 win over Vacaville Christian behind 12 points and 16 rebounds from Garrett Cline. Calaveras followed that with a 60-45 win over Hilmar. Sophomore Gino Alberts scored a game-high 14 points in the win. Calaveras’ dream of a section title ended in a 74-66 loss to Modesto Christian. Calaveras fell in the opening round of the state playoffs 65-35 to St. Patrick-St. Vincent.
Senior Devin White was named as the MLL Most Valuable Player and coach Kraig Clifton was the Coach of the Year. Tony Romero and Giles were first-team players, while Albers and Cline were placed on the second-team. Jake Fischer, Giles, Cody Freeman, Steven Fields and Eli Thom made the all-academic team.
As for the Calaveras girls’ basketball team, even behind 21 points and six 3-point baskets from Kelsey Hull and 11 points from Sam Golston, Calaveras lost its league opener to Linden 57-51. Calaveras picked up its first league win with an 88-25 victory over Amador. Golston and Hull each scored 15 points and Savannah Duncan added 10 points for the Redskins.
Calaveras fell back to Earth in a 51-36 loss to Argonaut, but rebounded with a 60-44 win over Bret Harte. Janelle Mills led Calaveras with 16 points in the rivalry victory. Calaveras went on to beat Summerville, Amador and Linden before once again being defeated by Argonaut.
Calaveras punched its ticket into the playoffs following a 49-36 win over Bret Harte. Cecily Basques and Gleason each scored nine points in the rivalry clash. In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras lost to Capital Christian 53-50. Gleason and Hull made the MLL first-team, while Golston was placed on the second-team and Basques, Madison Cod, Duncan and Gleason made the all-academic team.
In early 2010, four Bret Harte wrestlers went undefeated at the annual John D. Provart Duals in Angels Camp. Devin Nanik and Tanner Sherrow both went 4-0, while Aaron Richey went 3-0 with a pin and two technical falls and Carson Homuth won both of his matches by pin. As a team, Bret Harte placed third overall.
In league competition, Bret Harte picked up a 31-22 win over Amador. The Bullfrogs got victories from Giovanni Murillo, Richey, Homuth, Nanik, Chris Almadova, Jordan Tooker, Sherrow and Jose Avila. Bret Harte ended the league season with a road loss to Calaveras, but still got wins from Nanik, Rickey and Homuth.
At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet, Nanik qualified for the state championship with his sixth-place finish in the 130-pound division. Nanik was the first Bret Harte state qualifier since Justin Dillashaw in 2008. At the state championship, Nanik was unable to make it to the second day of competition.
In an attempt to defend its 2009 Mother Lode League championship season, the Calaveras wrestling team began 2010 with a 63-13 win over Linden in San Andreas. Following the win, Calaveras competed in its own Gordon Hay Invitational and dominated the event. Calaveras got first-place finishes from undefeated wrestlers Justin Brown (125 pounds), Kash Wilson (145), Tyler Brown (152), Monti Wilson (160) and Gary Gellerman (215).
Later in league competition, Calaveras beat Amador 46-23 with pins coming from Christian Lohsen, Justin Brown, Brenden Sullivan and Wilson. The win set up a pivotal matchup with Summerville, in which Calaveras won 42-23 to pick up another league title. Calaveras finished its league season with a 56-12 win over Bret Harte.
Calaveras couldn't bring home a blue section banner, as it finished in second-place to Central Catholic in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V section team duals championships. Calaveras got victories from Towler, Christian Lohsen, Tyler Brown, Gellerman, Charlie Hoskin, Sullivan, Derek Jaurigue, Steve Walker and Justin Brown.
At the Mother Lode League championships, Calaveras got first-place finishes from Walker, Lohsen, Justin Brown, Sullivan, Tyler Brown, Wilson, and Gellerman. Calaveras ended up sending Tyler Brown, Gellerman and Wilson to the state championship, following a strong performance at the masters meet, but none from the trio advanced to the second day of competition.
SPRING
Calaveras softball had the duty of defending its Mother Lode League title and Tanna Bindi, Blair Baker, Carly Panos, Melanie DeMarco, Sam Golston and Beth Vaccarezza were primed to stay as champions. In the preseason, Calaveras went 8-2. In a 10-0 win over Bret Harte, Toia went 3 for 3 with a home run and Sam Golston went 2 for 4.
Calaveras went 14-0 in league play for another league championship. The league season was capped by an 8-1 win at Bret Harte where Vaccarezza pitched a complete game, one-hitter with 11 strikeouts. In the opening game of the playoffs, Calaveras fell to Hilmar 3-0. Bindi was named the Most Valuable Player of the MLL and Calaveras’ Dominic Vasile was the Coach of the Year. Baker, Busi, Golston and Vaccarezza were first-team selections.
The Calaveras baseball team leaned on Aaron Gillis, Jesse Jump, Chris Ussery and Ty Seawell to lead the squad back to the postseason. Calaveras entered league play 3-2, but dropped games to Linden and Bret Harte before picking up its first league win with a 2-1 victory over Bret Harte.
Calaveras finished the season with three straight wins, which included a 2-1 road victory over Bret Harte. Unfortunately, Calaveras’ 8-6 league record wasn’t enough to reach the playoffs. Jump, Gillis and Ussery earned all-league honors.
Bret Harte basketball entered 2010 as defending champs and returners Cody Lane and Colton Ashworth looked for a repeat outcome. After going 6-2 in the preseason, Bret Harte beat Argonaut 7-3 and knocked off Calaveras 1-0 behind a three-hit shutout by Lane. Jared Alwyn went 3 for 3 with a double and scored the only run on an RBI single by Andrew Hatfield in the top of the sixth inning.
Bret Harte finished the year second in the Mother Lode League with a 10-5 record. In the opening round of the playoffs, the Bullfrogs lost to Escalon 13-3. Lane was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the league.
The Bullfrog softball team didn’t reach the playoffs in 2009 and looked to change that in 2010. Callie Loomis, Kendra Bennett, Sammie Artiaga and Tawny Bennett looked to lead the charge. Six games into the season, Taylor O’Connor threw a no-hitter and had 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Tioga. Kendra Bennett had two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored.
The Bullfrogs went 4-8 in preseason and began league play with back-to-back losses to Calaveras. Bret Harte picked up its first league win by knocking off Amador twice. In a 15-8 win, O'Connor had two triples, Kendra Bennett went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Lauren Lane went 2 for 4. In an 18-8 win, O'Connor had a home run and four RBIs. The Bullfrogs finished the league season 4-12. Kendra Bennett was placed on the MLL first team.
Calaveras girls’ soccer looked to improve from a 2009 season where there was no playoff appearance. Emily Cook, Sarah Hoffman, Celeste Castro, Sonia Jimenez and Jessica Simpson were key returners who looked to lead the Redskins. Calaveras beat Amador 2-1 in the league opener, with goals from Tiffany Souza and Cook.
Calaveras finished the league season 5-7-3 with wins over Amador, Argonaut. Cecelia Meza, Katie Vernon and Jimenez earned all-league honors.
The Bullfrogs placed first in the MLL in 2009 and in 2010 had Monica Maschal, Rachael Warner, Isabel Houghton and Sharon Santos all returning to its roster. In the league opener, Bret Harte beat Argonaut 7-4 with goals from Santos, Houghton, Warner, Brienna Preston and Nina Baldwin. When Bret Harte and Calaveras clashed in Angels Camp, the game ended 0-0. In the rematch, Bret Harte beat Calaveras 1-0 with a goal from Warner.
Bret Harte had a chance late in the season to clinch a playoff spot, but couldn’t beat Linden in the final game of the year and finished the league season 8-3-4. Sophomore goalkeeper Marshall was named as the league’s top goalie. Other all-league players from Bret Harte were Warner, Nicole Benge, Houghton and Santos.
Bret Harte tennis went undefeated in 2009 and looked to have another great season with Joel Ashly, Meghan Woods, Gabriel Sagewalker, Wesley Sagewalker, Travis Rankin, Violet Hogan, Audrey Benevento, Wes Haymond and Sally Klassen all returning. Calaveras went 5-5 in 2009 and was returning Sean and Kieran Calavan.
Bret Harte suffered its first loss in over two years, falling to Argonaut 4-3. Bret Harte bounced back from that loss with a 7-0 victory over Summerville. When Calaveras and Bret Harte met on the court, it was Bret Harte who walked away with a 4-3 win, handing Calaveras its first league loss. Calaveras returned the favor later in the season, beating Bret Harte 4-3.
Bret Harte reached the playoffs and advanced to the second round following a 5-2 victory over Lindhurst. The Bullfrogs ended up falling in the section quarterfinals. Joel Ashley was named as the MLL Most Valuable Player.
Calaveras swimming was looking to have another good season following a year where both boys’ and girls’ went 8-2. Key returners were Stephanie Kulp, Kirstie Moniz, Breanna Dickerson, Jessica Conley, Savannah Vieira, Kirsten Johnson, Kim Oyervides, Trevor Seibert, Dylan Boya and Lucas Youngblood. As for Bret Harte, Josh Hecocks, Ruben Montez, Kyler Deane, Rachael Manners, Kayley Rasmussen and Haley Stamer were returning for the Bullfrogs.
In a rivalry meet, Calaveras beat Bret Harte in the pool. The Calaveras girls’ beat Bret Harte 99-70 and for the boys’, Calaveras won 112-55. Calaveras got a pair of first-place finishes from Stephanie Kulp and Aviel Bowsher. Manners, Preston and Warner had first-place finishes for Bret Harte. Calaveras’ Trevor Seibert was a part of five first-place finishes. The wins improved both Calaveras squads to 5-0.
Calaveras’ girls’ team captured a perfect MLL dual meet season with a 109-60 win over Bret Harte. Bowsher, Kulp, Conley, Rebecca Gilbert and Bridgette McGinnis all won individual events for Calaveras. Preston had a big day for Bret Harte, winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Calaveras’ boys beat Bret Harte 99-68 to go 9-1 in league competition. Calaveras’ girls placed first at the MLL Championships for its first ever title.
After a long season of putting in the work, Bret Harte and Calaveras were primed to go at the Mother Lode League championship. The Calaveras girls’ team won its second straight league title, while Bret Harte and Calaveras’ boys ended up tied for second place in the league standings. Calaveras’ Tessa Gonzalez had first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, long jump and 4x100 relay. Bret Harte’s Mckenzie Theiler earned Most Outstanding Athlete honors for the second straight year.
At the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Championships, Calaveras’ Cody Freeman had a strong day, but it wasn’t good enough to advance. He set a personal record of 9:45.78 in the 3,200-meter race. Also competing, but not advancing was Bret Harte’s Marcus Phillips, Christmas and Theiler and Calaveras’ Jadon Mauch and Gary Gellerman.
The pressure was on the Bret Harte boys’ golf team, as 2009 ended with a 15-0 league title. Returners from the championship squad were Carson Ellington, Aron Schwartz, Tim Milward, Austin Mack and Patrick Milward. In 2009, Calaveras went 12-3 in league play and were returning Carl Hall, Nathan Stelck, Jacob Williams, Jacob Youngblood and Nick Gassner.
Bret Harte started the league season 6-0 and had an impressive showing at the MLL midseason tournament, taking first place. Milward earned tournament medalist honors with a 3-over-par 74. Calaveras’ Hall shot an 83 as Calaveras placed second overall. The Bullfrogs defended their home course in a 211-233 win over Calaveras to push its league record to 7-0, while Calaveras fell to 5-2. Mack shot a 3-over-par 39 to lead Bret Harte. In the final meeting of the regular season, Bret Harte beat Calaveras 208-242 as Milward shot a season-low 1-under-par 35 to push the Bullfrogs to 12-0. Hall led Calaveras with a 39.
Bret Harte finished the season 15-0 and Calaveras’ Hall was named the league MVP. First-team golfers were Bret Harte’s Milward, Ellington, Mack and Milward. The Bullfrogs went on to win its second CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship in three years.
FALL
Bret Harte’s 2010 football season was played in memory of former Bullfrog student-athlete Gavin Brummund, who was killed in Afghanistan a few months before the start of the season while on his second tour of duty with the United States Marine Corps. Carson Ellington and teammate Jake Johnson wore a No. 82 decal on the back of their helmets, as that was Brummund’s number when he played at Bret Harte. Brummund, a 2006 Bret Harte graduate, was 22 when he was killed.
Bret Harte’s football season began with a 35-6 win over Gustine. Justice Rasmussen rushed for 89 yards and had an interception on defense. In a 41-17 win over Denair, quarterback Robby Bragg threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns. In the first quarter, Bragg broke the school record for most completions in a career with 205. The Bullfrogs improved to 3-0 with a 27-14 win over Hughson. Bragg threw for 205 yards in the win. Bret Harte lost the following week on homecoming night 41-6 to Livingston. The Bullfrogs lost their second straight, falling to Mesa Verde 28-27 to fall to 3-2.
In the league opener, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 49-14. Seth Holcomb had 12 tackles and Rasmussen was close behind with 10. The following week wasn’t much better as the Bullfrogs lost to Linden 39-20. Backup quarterback Seth Holcomb completed 11 passes for 157 yards and touchdowns to Jordan King, Rasmussen and Ellington. The next week, Bret Harte lost in the rain to Summerville 28-17. Bragg threw for 231 yards and two scores. Matt Brechtel had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Luck didn’t improve the following week, as Bret Harte got shutout by Amador 48-0. The season came to an end with the Bullfrogs losing to Calaveras 49-14 in Angels Camp. Bragg finished his Bret Harte career as the school’s all-time leader in completions, passing yardage and passing touchdowns.
Bret Harte’s boys’ soccer team won the MLL title in 2009 and had its sights set on staying on top of the mountain. And with returners Freddy Barboza, Eric Ashley, Corey McNurlin and Alex Durante, that seemed like a real possibility. Bret Harte got its first league win with a 3-0 shutout of Calaveras with goals from Ashley, Barboza and Uriel Avila. When the two teams met the next time, Bret Harte overcame a 1-0 deficit to beat Calaveras 4-2.
With a 2-1 win over Calaveras late in the season, the Bullfrogs clinched their second straight league title. In the win, Bret Harte got goals from Barboza and Medrano. The win was Bret Harte’s 17th straight league victory. Bret Harte’s dream season came to an end in the opening round of the playoffs, falling in overtime to Riverbank 4-3. Barboza was the Offensive Player of the Year and Dillon Turner was the Goalkeeper of the Year.
Bret Harte volleyball was leaning on returning players Kylie Kester and Brie Preston, along with newcomers Sammie Artiaga, Lauren Lane and Mckenzie Theiler to lead the Bullfrogs. Bret Harte lost its first meeting with rival Calaveras in four sets and was led by Preston with seven kills, six blocks and 11 digs, while Artiaga had 36 digs and Kester had nine kills and 17 digs in the loss that put Bret Harte to 0-5 in league play.
Bret Harte picked up its first league victory coming from behind to beat Linden in five sets. The Bullfrogs finished the league season 2-13. Kester made the MLL second-team.
In 2009, the Bret Harte girls’ golf team did not win a league title for the first time in seven years. Returners Emaline Ellsworth, Melissa Spence and Jamie Gehrmann looked to get back into the championship hunt. Bret Harte had a strong season and secured a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship with a third-place finish at the Valley Foothill League North Division’s end of the season tournament. The Bullfrogs placed third at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championships.
Calaveras football began its 2010 season with a 34-7 victory over Weston Ranch. Quarterback Garrett Bock threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Calaveras didn’t get to play its second game of the season, as Modesto Christian cancelled the game because of an incident involving one of its players.
After a week off, Calaveras lost an overtime heartbreaker to Sonora 48-47. Receiver Connor Seawell had 10 receptions for 187 yards and three scores, while Monti Wilson rushed for 135 yards and two scores. Calaveras rebounded with a 27-0 shutout of Mesa Verde and then followed that with a 61-27 blowout of Capital Christian.
Behind 159 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Monti Wilson and three interceptions by cornerback Chris Ussery, Calaveras began the league season with a 46-14 home win over the defending champion Summerville Bears. Calaveras then went on the road and beat Argonaut 31-13 in Jackson with three scores and 183 yards rushing from Wilson. The following week, Calaveras lost 3-0 in the rain to Amador in San Andreas.
Calaveras bounced back with a 34-0 homecoming victory over Linden the following week to keep its league title hopes alive. Calaveras clinched a share of the MLL title with a 49-14 win over Bret Harte.
In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras beat Dixon 28-7. Wilson rushed for three scores and Seawell had a 62-yard touchdown reception. The following week, Calaveras beat Livingston 21-7 to keep its championship dreams alive.
Calaveras earned a trip to the section championship after beating Union Mine 28-21. In the championship game, Calaveras lost in the final seconds 22-20 to Escalon. Wilson and Ussery were co-Most Valuable Players and Eli Thom was a co-Lineman of the year.
Calaveras boys’ soccer may have had a new head coach in Enrique Ramos, but there were lots of familiar faces in Garrett Cline, Jerrid Dowling, Sean Purcell, Jacob Williams and Daniel Vasquez.
After losing to Bret Harte to begin the league season, Calaveras ripped off three straight victories, only to once again lose to the Bullfrogs. In a 4-2 loss to Bret Harte, Calaveras got goals from Vasquez and Dowling. Calaveras kept its playoff hopes alive with a late-season 1-0 win over Summerville, with its lone score coming from Dowling. However, Calaveras lost 2-0 to Linden to be eliminated from playoff contention.
Calaveras volleyball had a new head coach in Kaitlyn O’Meara and she hoped that with returning players Samantha Golston, Amanda Evans, Stephanie Dahl and Savannah Allen, a league title could be in the picture.
Calaveras picked up its third league victory by beating Bret Harte 25-14, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-21. Evans had 10 kills and Duncan had 22 assists. Calaveras later beat Bret Harte in three sets and got nine kills from Evans. The win pushed Calaveras to 5-5 in league play. Calaveras finished the MLL season 8-7 and missed the playoffs. Evans made the MLL first-team, while Duncan and Allen made the second team.
Calaveras girls’ golf did not reach the playoffs in 2009 and key returners Karen Wetzel, Shelby Goodwin and Allyson Guthrie looked to get their squad back into the postseason. While they had a good year, the section championship was just out of their grasp.
Calaveras county runners stole the show at the 2010 Mother Lode League cross country championships. Bret Harte took first in both the boys’ and girls’ races, while Calaveras collected individual league titles. Calaveras’ Cody Freeman won his first league title in only his second year of running. Bret Harte got strong performances by Joe Hollett, Kyle Hovey, Kyle Eastman, Kevin Maurer and Conor Frederick. In the girls’ race, Bret Harte’s Kaylee Sedler placed second, while Hannah Cantrell placed sixth, Hayley Rizzie was eighth, Jessica Evans was 10th and Madison Ward finished 11th.
Bret Harte sent both its boys and girls teams to the state championship and joining them was Calaveras Freeman and Carmen Crosby. At the state meet, both Freeman and Crosby ran their fastest races of the season. Bret Harte’s boys placed 20th out of 24 teams.
