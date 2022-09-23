Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle

With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set.
However, the comeback was not meant to be, as the Bullfrogs lost to the Wildcats in four sets (19-25, 19-25, 25-18, 13-25) on Thursday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora. The loss drops Bret Harte to 5-2 in the Mother Lode League standings and the Bullfrogs are now tied with Calaveras for second place.
“I am glad that we will see Sonora again this year because I still believe in my team and what they can do,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We had moments of greatness tonight and we will work to string them together better in the big matches.”
Bret Harte sophomore Brennan Brouillette had 21 assists and one dig; senior Aariah Fox had eight kills, one block, one ace and 10 digs; junior Chase Silva had five kills, one block, one ace and eight digs; junior Sophie Bouma had five kills, one block, one ace and one dig; junior Makenna Tutthill had seven kills and three blocks; senior Ashlin Arias went 11 for 12 serving and had 10 digs; and junior Jamee Zahniser went 15 for 15 serving with two aces and seven digs.
Bret Harte (11-4, 5-2 MLL) will look to get back into the win column when it takes on Summerville on Sept. 27 in Tuolumne and then will host Amador on Sept. 29 at Bob Bach Gym for camper night.
