Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle
Buy Now

With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set.

However, the comeback was not meant to be, as the Bullfrogs lost to the Wildcats in four sets (19-25, 19-25, 25-18, 13-25) on Thursday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora. The loss drops Bret Harte to 5-2 in the Mother Lode League standings and the Bullfrogs are now tied with Calaveras for second place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.