A trio of Bullfrog golfers play at divisional tournament

Three members of the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team got to swing away at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division V golf championship in Woodland. The Bullfrog trio of Mackenzie Carroll, Makenna Robertson and Carly Hickman got the opportunity to represent their squad one final time in 2021.
Hickman finished by shooting the lowest of the group by carding a 107. Both Carroll and Robertson shot a 109.
“Seeing these three girls do so well means so much to me and the whole team,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “It was nice to see Makenna (Robertson) do well and improve her score so much from the start of the season. She worked so hard all season. Mack (Carroll), for having a very short season with her injury, really did great. And Carly is always right there with a good score. It was a good way to end a great season and we are all ready to get started working for next season. I only see fantastic things to come with this great team.”
Bret Harte has a roster with over 10 golfers on it and none of them are seniors. Winsby will have nothing but talent and experience returning to the links in 2022.