Calaveras begins the playoffs with an impressive 45-point victory

If there was a white flag to be waved or a towel to be thrown in, that act of surrender could have taken place at the end of the first quarter.
In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team showed why they were rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the section. With three games to play before reaching the section championship game, Calaveras not only picked up a victory, but did so in a convincing manner.
After starting the game on a 17-0 run, No. 1 Calaveras didn’t slow down the rest of the night and ended No. 16 Union Mine’s season with a 70-25 victory Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“We really brought excellent energy into the game tonight,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Eric Baechler said. “The crowd was behind us from the beginning, and we played with a lot of fireworks tonight. When we get off to a scoring run like that early and we can get momentum right away, it makes it an enjoyable game to watch on both the offensive and defensive side.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Calaveras learned that it was the No. 1 seed in the division IV playoffs. But as soon as that news broke, talk about why Calaveras perhaps shouldn’t be the top seed began to spread and the Calaveras players were aware of the questioning of their positioning by outsiders.
It’s hard to imagine that a team who entered the playoffs as the winners of 15 in a row and with an overall record of 24-3 and undefeated Mother Lode League champions would feel the need to prove anything. And while there may be some who still question Calaveras’ No. 1 seed placement, junior Bailie Clark feels that the more doubt that gets thrown at her team, the better they perform.
“I think it’s motivation,” Clark said. “Especially because some people were saying, ‘Oh, I bet the Colfax vs. Calaveras game was a Covid game. Maybe they (Colfax) were missing players.’ That made all of us want to give beatings to teams and I’m excited to see how far we can go.”
On Wednesday night, No. 16 Union Mine beat No. 17 Linden 60-33 and the reward was getting to face a fresh Calaveras squad. Calaveras didn’t make life easy for the Diamondbacks, as the home team began the night by going on a 17-0 run.
In her first career playoff start, senior Paytin Curran dominated in the opening eight minutes. Of Calaveras' 22 points scored in the first quarter, Curran scored nine, which included the first five points of the game. Curran finished the night with a double-double, as she scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
“She was beating everybody down the court,” Baechler said about Curran. “Not only was she finishing well, but she was also rebounding well. She had double-digits in rebounds and a lot of her points came off of put backs. Not only was she effective scoring, but she was also effective rebounding, and her defense was fantastic tonight.”
After outscoring Union Mine 22-2 in the opening eight minutes, Calaveras scored 16 points in the second quarter. With the score 27-8 four minutes before halftime, Calaveras went on an 11-0 run, which included four points from Curran, a 3-point basket from Clark and four points from senior Randi Adams. At the midway point, Calaveras had a convincing 38-11 lead.
In order to get a running clock in high school basketball, a team must be leading by 40 points by the fourth quarter. An impressive 23-point third quarter by Calaveras pushed the deficit to the required 40. In the third quarter, senior Madison Clark and Bailie Clark each scored seven points apiece, while junior Brooke Nordahl scored five points and Curran added four. At the end of the third quarter, Calaveras led 61-19.
With the clock not stopping in the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored nine points, which was highlighted by a 3-point basket from Adams. When the final buzzer sounded, Calaveras walked off the court with a 45-point victory.
Curran finished the night with 17 points, 10 rebounds and one steal; Madison Clark scored 14 points, had four steals, one assist and two rebounds; Bailie Clark scored 11 points, had five rebounds, one assist and four steals; Adams had 11 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist; Nordahl scored five points, pulled down six boards, collected two steals and had one assist; junior Laney Koepp had five points, two rebounds and one block; sophomore Izabella Tapia had four points, five rebounds and one steal; and Hailey Jane Knox had two points.
Up next for Calaveras is No. 8 Orestimba, who beat No. 9 Escalon 59-45 Thursday night. The Warriors went 22-3 overall, while placing first in the Southern League with a perfect 9-0 record. Calaveras and Orestimba had not had any common opponents this season and the last time the two teams met was in 2019, with Orestimba winning 45-44.
No. 1 Calaveras and No. 8 Orestimba will play Monday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The official game time has yet to be determined.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot, but also know that anything can happen in one game,” Baechler said. “We have to keep moving along and it’s on to Orestimba next.”
Bailie Clark added, “We just need to be us, and run-and-gun and I think we can keep moving forward and beat some teams.”