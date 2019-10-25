Week 10 preview: Bret Harte vs. Summerville
Bret Harte (2-6) vs. Summerville (2-6)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp

2019 season: Bret Harte (2-6, 0-3 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; lost to Linden 43-27; lost to Amador 42-0; lost to Sonora 69-0; lost to Argonaut 35-0; Summerville (2-6, 0-3 MLL) – lost to Mariposa 30-24; beat Galt 24-21; lost to Ripon Christian 36-13; lost to Hughson 30-0; beat Delta Charter 37-6; lost to Calaveras 42-0; lost to Argonaut 7-0 (2 OT); lost to Amador 49-7.

Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Summerville: “It’s your typical Summerville team. They are tough and tenacious with a good offense and a talented quarterback.”

Last meeting: Bret Harte lost to Summerville 34-0, Oct. 12 in Tuolumne.

Series record since 2004: Summerville leads the series 11-4. Bret Harte last won in 2016. The average score has been Summerville 28.5, Bret Harte 15.

Week 9 review: Bret Harte lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 35-0 in Jackson.

Week 9 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Argonaut 20-6.

Next week: Bret Harte at Calaveras, 7 p.m. San Andreas.

