Tackling Tuolumne: Calaveras Jr. Reds battle Bears

The Calaveras Jr. Reds football program took on the Tuolumne Bears Sept. 4 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The Jr. novice team blanked the Bears 30-0; the novice squad shutout Tuolumne 27-0; Calaveras' JV team held on for a one-point 13-12 win; and the varsity squad was the only team to take a loss, as the Bears won 31-6. The Calaveras Jr. Reds return to the gridiron Saturday to take on Amador in San Andreas.

