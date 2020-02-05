With win over Amador, Calaveras is ready for clash with Argo

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team did what it needed to do to put itself in a position to play for a Mother Lode League championship. Calaveras defeated Amador 40-10 Tuesday night in Sutter Creek, which sets up Friday’s monster road clash with Argonaut in Jackson.
Both Calaveras and Argonaut enter Friday’s game with a league record of 6-1. Calaveras defeated Argonaut 67-64 Jan. 17 in San Andreas.
Against Amador, Calaveras jumped out to a 13-4 lead and never looked back. Amador scored two points in the second quarter, three in the third and just one in the fourth.
Leading the way in scoring for Calaveras was sophomore Madison Clark with 10 points. She also had three rebounds, seven steals, and one assist. Senior Gabriella Malamed scored six points; Vanessa Baysinger had six points and six rebounds; freshman Brooke Nordahl scored five points and had three steals and two boards; and senior Muriel Strange scored had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Calaveras (16-7, 6-1 MLL) will take on Argonaut (21-4, 6-1 MLL) at 6 p.m., Friday in Jackson.
Junior varsity - Calaveras’ JV team beat Sonora 56-45 Jan. 30 in San Andreas. Paytin Curran led the way with 16 points; Randi Adams scored 11; Madyson Bernasconi had eight points; Laney Koepp and Sierra Lowry each scored seven points; Jordynn Petersen scored five points; and Cassie Black finished with two points.
Calaveras (14-4, 3-1 MLL) will take on Argonaut at 6 p.m., Thursday in Jackson.