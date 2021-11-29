Cross country season comes to an end at state meet

The 2021 high school cross country season came to an end at the CIF State Cross Country Championship Meet and Calaveras and Bret Harte both had runners competing in the biggest meet of the year.
On Nov. 26, CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Bret Harte girls’ team, along with senior Jordan Smith and Calaveras senior Bennie Hesser, made the trip from Calaveras County to Woodward Park in Fresno to compete against the best high school runners in California.
As a team, Bret Harte placed 19th out of 24 with a score of 453. Winning the state division V championship was San Francisco University (100), who narrowly beat out Lick Wilmerding (103). Santa Fe Christian’s Revere Schmidt placed first overall (18:19.1), followed by Castilleja’s Samira Kennedy (18:30.2) and St. Margaret’s Liesel Blau (18.30.4).
Bret Harte junior Kadyn Rolleri had one of her finest performances in her young cross country career. Rolleri was not only the first from the Mother Lode League to cross the finish line, but she was also the first from the Sac-Joaquin Section to finish.
At the section meet, Rolleri placed third behind Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez and Argonaut’s Maeve Klement. Not only did Rolleri beat her fellow Mother Lode League runners, but she set a personal record with her time of 19:40.9 and finished 22nd overall. Klement finished 29th in 19:49.3, and Vasquez was No. 30 in 19:49.7.
“For me, personally coming in 22nd out of 192 was a pretty big accomplishment,” Rolleri said. “I wasn’t expecting any crazy high placement, because I knew this would be some tough competition. So, I set my goal in the top 30s and even maybe top 25 to push myself. I felt pretty accomplished with the way it turned out and the way I ran, which included setting a new PR. This will be something I’ll never forget.”
Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie wrapped up her high school cross country career by also setting a personal record. Jodie finished in 21:42. Sophomore Addison Heermance finished in 22:52.1; freshman Lilly O’Geen finished in 24:32.1; freshman Sophia Keirns finished in 25:02; sophomore Savannah Inks finished in 26:00.8; and sophomore Taylee McDaniel finished in 26:08.2.
“The state meet was amazing,” Rolleri said. “I had a lot of fun with my teammates on the trip. As for the race day, it was really cool getting to see all these runners gather together from all different sections and watching the other divisions race. It really was a wonderful experience and an awesome opportunity.”
In the boys’ division V race, Smith capped his senior year by finishing in 19:00.5, which was a new season record. Kenan Pala, from Francis Parker, placed first (14:51), followed by Lick Wilmerding’s Alex Mader (14:56.3) and Mark Trammell (15:12.9) of Santa Fe Christian.
In the division IV boys’ race, Albany placed first (130), followed by Archie Williams (152) and Scotts Valley (160). Big Bear’s Max Sannes placed first (15:00.5), followed by Sage Creek’s Bryce Gilmore (15:08.6) and Albany’s Sean Morello (15:09.0). Sonora’s Adin Dibble placed fourth (15:24.3) and Sonora’s Broen Holman finished eighth (15:34.2).
Hesser finished 20th out of 209 runners with his time of 15:56.9. While it’s not the fastest time of Hesser’s career, it is the fastest he’s run during his senior season.
“I feel like my state performance was one to be proud of,” Hesser said. “It wasn’t exactly the time or place I was looking for, but I executed a perfect race and performed at a level that only one other Calaveras runner has achieved, which was going sub-16. Going sub-16 on the state meet course was a goal of mine, and although I didn’t find myself finishing in the top 10, I feel that a top 20 finish was a great way to wrap up my season. The race was incredibly full of talent, and we went out fast, which I think hurt everyone, but from the gun my placing only went up. I worked up from 28th place at the mile, up to 20th by the finish line.”
Just like at the section championship meet, Hesser was the only male Calaveras runner. In fact, at the state meet, he was the lone Calaveras runner in general. The last time he competed at the state meet, he was surrounded by his teammates. To finish out his Calaveras cross country career as the only Calaveras representative felt strange, but that didn’t change his stride.
“It was extremely weird being the only Calaveras runner standing on that line when the gun went off,” Hesser said. “In every other race I have ran at Woodward Park, I have had my teammates around me. So, to be standing in a group of strangers was a nerve-wracking feeling. But I trusted my training and performed at a competitive level.”
Hesser finishes his Calaveras cross country career as a multi-time state runner, a Mother Lode League champion and was part of Calaveras’ 2019 team that won the section title for the first time in 27 years. Now, with cross country finished, he’ll start to shift his focus to the track season, where once again, he’ll think about blue banners and state championship meets.
“I think that my senior cross country season was an amazing experience,” Hesser said. “Looking back on my races from just back in March during my junior year’s delayed season, my times have improved drastically. Just looking at Frogtown for example, I went from running 17 minutes at league finals in March to 16:04 during the subsection race in October. This improvement made me truly understand what commitment and linking seasons can accomplish in the sport of running and I know that going into winter training, I’ll have a base that very few runners will have ever had in Calaveras history. And I’ll be well-equipped to run an extremely competitive track season.”