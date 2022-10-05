Bullfrogs get back into the win column with victory over Escalon
After two tough back-to-back losses, getting back into the win column was a much-needed accomplishment for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. In their first matchup of the season with the Escalon Cougars, the Bullfrogs snapped their two-match skid with a 213-225 victory on Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

“I was very glad to see them win today,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “Last week was a tough one for the team. They really bounced back today to pull out the win. It is so rewarding as their coach to see them do that. The wonderful thing about these girls is if a couple fall back, there are always a couple girls that step up and help.” 

