Calaveras explodes for 10 goals in bashing of Bears

If there was any question as to whether or not the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team would need some time to get back into the flow of things after the long Christmas break, the answer is a resounding: no.
Calaveras scored more goals in its first game back than it did in the entire 10-game 2021 spring season. Calaveras picked up its second Mother Lode League victory by blasting the Summerville Bears 10-2 Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“I’m very happy that the girls were able to come back in stride and keep the momentum going,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “Now we have to make sure to keep our focus and take it one team at a time.”
The win over Summerville was Calaveras’ first since Jan. 24, 2017. Since then, Summerville has gone 7-0 and outscored Calaveras 18-2.
Calaveras jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Bears responded by scoring two goals within five minutes to cut the deficit to one. Leading 3-2, Calaveras exploded for seven unanswered goals to put the Bears away.
Calaveras senior Montana Grant had a night to remember, as she scored a game-high four goals. Grant now leads Calaveras with 12 goals. The senior duo of Emma Alliende and Sydney Remus each scored twice, which gives Alliende nine goals on the season and Remus has five. Lisbeth Ceja and Kaydance Norried contributed to the final two Calaveras goals.
Calaveras (2-1-0 MLL) will try to win its third in a row when it takes on Amador Thursday evening in San Andreas. Amador lost to the Sonora Wildcats 3-1 Tuesday night.