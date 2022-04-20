Villegas cools down Summerville's bats in 10-0 shutout

Heading into Tuesday’s contest, the Summerville Bears were averaging nearly nine runs and nine hits per game. That offensive firepower is a big reason why the Bears have collected 10 overall victories and four Mother Lode League wins.
That explosive offense was nowhere to be found, as Calaveras High School junior pitcher Macy Villegas limited Summerville to only two hits and no runs in Calaveras’ 10-0 shutout victory over the Bears in San Andreas.
Villegas pitched five innings and allowed one walk and struck out one. Following the victory, Villegas is now 9-3 with a 2.95 era in 66.1 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .189 when Villegas is in the circle.
Calaveras scored its first two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then added two more in the third and plated six in the fourth. Calaveras scored 10 runs on 10 hits with three doubles, drew four walks and stole six bases.
Junior Brooke Nordahl went 1 for 2, walked twice, scored two runs and had one RBI; Kaylee Howard went 1 for 3, scored a run and knocked one in; senior Camryn Harvey went 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored a run; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 1 for 1 with an RBI double; senior Emily Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and collected an RBI; junior Bailie Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, stole two bags and scored twice; junior Laney Koepp went 1 for 3 and scored a run; junior Madyson Bernasconi scored three times; and senior Madison Clark had one hit in the win.