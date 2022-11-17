With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season

Calaveras High School’s boys’ 2021-22 soccer season came to an end on a Thursday night in Riverbank. On Friday, head coach Rob Leetham went to root on the girls’ team in their playoff game in San Andreas. And less than 24 hours after the conclusion of his season, the veteran coach was already looking forward to next season.
Well, next season is officially here.
Calaveras’ cup is overflowing with talent and Leetham hopes that with 16 seniors on his roster that a Mother Lode League championship and playoff run could be in the cards.
“We’ve been preparing for this season for three or four years now,” Leetham said. “We have 16 seniors on the team this year and most of them are three-year returning varsity players. We have high hopes and expectations for this group this year and we’ve been looking forward to it for quite a while now.”
When it comes to winning Mother Lode League championships, that hasn’t happened in San Andreas since 2003. And while Leetham hopes that trend will end this season, he knows that many things need to go Calaveras’ way to end the year at the top of the league standings.
“We just had a team meeting and talked about that on paper, the sky’s the limit, but again, that’s just on paper and paper is not worth anything,” Leetham said. “We talked about bringing their ‘A’ effort every game and not what that paper says.”
One of the 16 seniors on Calaveras’ roster is Landon Harrington. Harrington knows that many things can happen throughout the course of a season to alter the trajectory of a team, but he feels that the cohesiveness that this squad has will only benefit them in the long run.
“It’s tough to not get too excited about this team because there is so much skill and so much potential, but it’s not all about skill,” Harrington said. “I’ve seen teams with a lot of skill, but no chemistry and hard work fall down. With hard work and the skill combined, we have a very good shot.”
Harrington added, “We have 16 seniors on our team and all of us have played from rec league all the way to high school. For a lot of us, this is our fourth year playing high school soccer together, so we’ve got the chemistry and I’ve got a feeling that will give us an advantage. We don’t just practice and play together. We hang out together outside of school and we have that friendship and chemistry built up.”
Harrington begins his senior soccer season after playing varsity football for the first time in his high school career. Harrington feels that football changed the way he is as an athlete and hopes the difference on the soccer field will be noticeable.
“Football is definitely a way more physical sport, but it’s a different type of physical and conditioning, so I’m still not in soccer shape,” Harrington said. “Football did prepare me physically and mentally for any challenge that comes in soccer.”
Scoring goals shouldn’t be an issue for the 2022-23 squad. Returning players Harrington, Josh Goodwin, Jeremiah Hinkle, Daniel Acevedo and Jake Robinson all have the knack for putting the ball into the back of the net.
“We definitely have some offensive weapons, but I think that anyone who knows sports knows that championships are won with defense, and we are not overlooking that at all,” Leetham said. “We are working on our defense and trying to make that just as strong.”
On the defensive end, Calaveras’ man protecting the goal is senior Tanner Wright. Wright recently finished playing water polo, where he also manned the net. Of all the players Leetham is excited to watch, Wright may be at the top of that list.
“He just improves every year and just when you think he can’t get any better, he does,” Leetham said. “He’s really impressed us in our tryouts and our scrimmages, and we are excited to get one more year with Tanner Wright.”
The 2022-23 season is what Leetham has been waiting for. And now that it’s here, the longtime coach is ready to see if this team can be as special as he thinks they can be.
“They all know what we are capable of, but they also know that the past few seasons, the championship has gone through Tuolumne County,” Leetham said. “I’m sure it’s going to be challenging all through the Mother Lode League. These guys have high hopes and high expectations, and it doesn’t take a lot from us coaches to get them fired up this year. They are ready.”