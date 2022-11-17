With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season
Buy Now

Calaveras High School’s boys’ 2021-22 soccer season came to an end on a Thursday night in Riverbank. On Friday, head coach Rob Leetham went to root on the girls’ team in their playoff game in San Andreas. And less than 24 hours after the conclusion of his season, the veteran coach was already looking forward to next season.

Well, next season is officially here.

With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season
Buy Now
With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season
Buy Now
With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season
Buy Now
With 16 seniors on its roster, Calaveras feels confident heading into the new season
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.